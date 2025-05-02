2025 California State Spelling Bee champions announced

Spelling champions from counties across the state came to San Joaquin County to compete in the California State Spelling Bee championships on Saturday, April 26. Competing for the state elementary championship were 45 fourth- through sixth-grade students. There were 44 seventh- through ninth-grade students competing in the junior high championship. All competitors from both divisions had been certified county champion by their home county’s superintendent of schools. The winner for each division received a championship trophy. Each division runner-up also received a trophy. Hosted by the San Joaquin County Office of Education (SJCOE), the event was held at the Great Wolf Lodge in Manteca.

Elementary Division (fourth through sixth grade):

The 2025 California State Elementary Spelling Bee champion is Ryan Sekera, fifth grade student from Placer County.

The runner-up is Akshara Thummala, a fifth grade student from Contra Costa County.

Final round spelling words included: rhizome, tintinnabulation, and wurtzite.

Junior High Division (seventh through ninth grade):

The 2025 California State Junior High Spelling Bee champion is Sarvadnya Kadam, an eighth grade student from Tulare County.

The runners-up are Oliver Halkett, a seventh grade student from Los Angeles County, and Praneet Aditya Kumaravel, an eighth grade student from San Joaquin County.

Final round spelling words included: datiscaceae, lagniappe, and walpurgite.