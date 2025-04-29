Donna’s Calendar of Events!

Community Theater

“The Importance of Being Ernest,” a farcical comedy by Oscar Wilde about social class, gender roles and mistaken identities, is staged in the College of the Sequoias Theater April 24-May 3. 915 S. Mooney, Visalia. www.cos.edu/theatre

“Reelin’ in the Years,” an Encore Kid Reunion Musical Revue, runs May 1-18 at Encore Theatre, 324 South N St., Tulare. www.encoretulare.org

Shrek Jr. The Musical is presented by The Creative Center May 13 & 15. 410 E. Race, Visalia. 5509 733-9329

Disney’s “My Son Pinocchio Jr.” is the musical story about the little puppet that becomes a real boy. Runs May 16-25 at Lindsay Community Theater, 190 N. Elmwood. www.lindsaycommunitytheater.com

“Cinderella,” the musical by Rodgers and Hammerstein, runs May 14-17 at Valley Life Charter School, 3737 W. Walnut, Visalia. 559 625-8527

The Producers, the musical comedy hit by Mel Brooks about scheming producers whose play is a surprising hit, runs May 23-June 15 at the Ice House Theatre, 410 E. Race, Visalia. 559 734-3900 or www.visaliaicehouse.com

Art shows

Arts Visalia is displaying “Parallel Lines” in May, paintings of Central Valley landscapes by Adam Longatti and Austin McKinzie. Open Wednesdays-Saturdays 12-5:30 p.m. 214 E. Oak, 559 739-0905 or www.artsvisalia.org

Brandon-Mitchell Gallery hosts the Artnook Student Exhibition, artwork by students age 7 to adult during the May and June First Friday Art Walks in Downtown Visalia, after service at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays and by appointment. 117 S. Locust, Visalia, 559 625-2441 or www.brandonmitchellgallery.org

College of the Sequoias Gallery hosts its Annual Juried Student Exhibition from April 1-May 9. Open Tuesdays-Thursdays 10-4. Room 214 (downstairs) in the Kaweah Building, 915 S. Mooney, Visalia. Free 20-minute parking in the circle drive. www.facebook.com/costartgallery

College of the Sequoias Library is displaying “Fabric Memorials—Rethinking Gun Violence” by Jo-Ann Morgan” through June 20. 915 S. Mooney, Visalia. www.facebook.com/cosartgallery

The Oval Gallery is showing “Creative Addictions” by local artists Sherrie C, Rene López, Tanya Miller and Silvia Rodriguez Bryant exploring the commonalities of addiction in May. 808 N. Court. Open Tuesdays & Thursdays 10-2, Fridays 5-9 p.m. and Saturdays 2-8 p.m. www.instagram.com/theovalgallery

Tulare City Historical Museum presents “Gone but not Forgotten,” honoring artists who have passed, yet their art lives on. May 8-31. 444 W. Tulare Ave., Tulare. Open Thursdays-Saturdays 10-4. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

The Center for Art, Culture and History in Exeter (CACHE) displays “Joy of Life” by Melinda Scott, April 5-June 29. Open Mon, Thurs, Fri 10-4 (closed 12-12:30) and Sat & Sun 12-4. 125 South B St. 559 592-5900 or www.cach-exeter.org

The Lindsay Art Association presents the annual Orange Blossom Festival Art Show from April 11-May 2. 165 N. Gale Hill. Open Fridays 12-4. www.lindsaymuseumandgallery.org

The Porterville College Art Gallery features a Student Art Exhibition from April 16-May 8. Open Mondays-Thursdays 12-4 in the Fine Arts Building. 100 E. College Ave. Google: Porterville College Art Gallery

On-going events

Harvest Nights at the Big L Ranch, 20899 Ave 322, Woodlake from 5-8 p.m. from May 10-June 14. Gate fee includes one pound of U-pick blueberries. Live music, food. Bring your own lawn chairs. 559 280-2767

Events by date

Friday, May 2

Downtown Visalia First Friday Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. Pick up a map at the Arts Consortium, 340 E. Oak, Arts Visalia, 214 E. Oak, or the Brandon-Mitchell Gallery, 117 S. Locust, and visit venues with art, music and snacks. artsconsortium.org

Artnook’s Interactive Art Show during the First Friday Art Walk, 5-8 p.m. at the Brandon-Mitchell Gallery, 117 S. Locust, Visalia. Kids invited to paint on the big cardboard dragon, weave on the giant loom, draw on the coloring scroll. brandmitchellgallery.com

Tulare Kings Chamber of Commerce Cinco de Mayo from 5:30-10 on Church Street between Main and Center, Visalia. www.visitvisalia.com/calendar

The COS Chamber Singers and Voces Lumine ensemble present their spring concert, “The Song We Sing,” at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 215 N. Locust, Visalia. Facebook: COS Chamber Singers and Voces Lumine

Saturday, May 3

6 th Annual Taco Truck Challenge from 3-8 p.m. at the Visalia Mall, 2031 S. Mooney, Visalia. 22 of the best food trucks, live music, beer garden, prizes for the best food. 559 697-4930

Annual Taco Truck Challenge from 3-8 p.m. at the Visalia Mall, 2031 S. Mooney, Visalia. 22 of the best food trucks, live music, beer garden, prizes for the best food. 559 697-4930 1 st Saturday in Three Rivers features open studios, food and art shows from 11-5. Pick up a map and schedule at Kaweah Arts, 41841 Sierra Dr. (Highway 198) or the Three Rivers Historical Museum, 42268 Sierra Dr. 559 799-1473 or 1stSaturdaytr.com

Saturday in Three Rivers features open studios, food and art shows from 11-5. Pick up a map and schedule at Kaweah Arts, 41841 Sierra Dr. (Highway 198) or the Three Rivers Historical Museum, 42268 Sierra Dr. 559 799-1473 or 1stSaturdaytr.com Breakfast on the Bluff from 8:30-11 a.m. at Dry Creek Preserve, 35220 Dry Creek Road, Woodlake. Tours, breakfast, mimosa bar. Learn about Sequoia Riverlands Trust preservation efforts. Tickets: 559 738-0211

Wednesday, May 7

The ballet “Swan Lake” with Tchaikovsky’s legendary score will be presented by the State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine at 7:30 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Thursday, May 8

Reception for “Gone but not Forgotten, honoring artists who have passed, yet their art lives on, from 5-7 p.m. at the Tulare City Historical Museum, 444 W. Tulare Ave. 559 686-2074 or tularehistoricalmuseum.org

Saturday, May 10

36th Annual Letter Carrier Food Drive for FoodLink. Leave a bag of non-perisable food by your mailbox. Info: johnson2999@gmail. Facebook: Letter Carrier Food Drive

May 10 & 11

Red Bud Festival in Three Rivers, Saturday 10-5, Sunday 10-4 with music, food, artisans, make & take craft. Memorial Building, 43490 Sierra Dr. (Highway 198). 559 799-1473 or kaweaharts.com/redbud

Sunday, May 11 (Mother’s Day)

Mother’s Day Fiesta presented by Gonzales Dance Academy, featuring folklorico dancing by children 2-18. 1 p.m. at The Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 550 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Annual Mother’s Day Brunch from 11-2 at The Woodlands, 4211 W. Goshen, Visalia. Outdoor brunch with music by Andrew and Sarai. Facebook: Annual Mother’s Day Brunch

Monday, May 12

“Brushstrokes of Exeter History” will discuss the history of the 33 Exeter murals and the 25 artists who created them at 5:30 p.m. CACHE (The Center for Art, Culture & History in Exeter), 125 South B St. 559 592-5900 or cach-exeter.org

Tuesday, May 13

“Who are the influencers among us: The new digital persuaders” is the topic of this month’s TC Voices at 210. 7 p.m. at 210 W. Center, Visalia.

Friday, May 16

“Bridesmaids” (2011), about a series of disasters that happen to a bridal party, will be shown free at 6:30 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Saturday, May 17

Books, Blooms & Brews: A book fair for plant and book lovers from 11-4 at Soccer City 1852, 707 W. Murray, Visalia. Sip craft brews while you browse a selection of literary and plant merchandise. Benefits the Tulare County Library Foundation. Facebook: Book, Blooms & Brews

36th Annual Visalia Breakfast Lions Club Downtown Visalia Car Show from 9-3. Over 350 classic cars on Main Street. Food and craft vendors. visitvisalia.com/calendar

Thursday, May 22

Sequoia Shuttle opening day. Catch a ride from four Visalia venues to Sequoia National Park this summer. 877 287-4453 or sequoiashuttle.com

Friday, May 23

Los Huracanes del Norte, a regional Mexican band, performs at 8 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 625-1369 or visaliafox.org

Saturday, May 24

Journey USA, a tribute band that captures the signature sound of hits like “Don’t Stop Believin’” and “Any Way You Want It” plays at 8 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 626-1369 or foxvisalia.org

“The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” (2010), about a malicious vampire who continues her quest for revenge, will be shown at 7 p.m. at the Hanford Fox Theatre, 324 N. Irwin. 559 584-7823 or foxhanford.com