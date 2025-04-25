Cedar Grove to reopen on April 25 with limited services

SEQUOIA AND KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARKS, Calif. – After a seasonal winter closure, the Cedar Grove area in Kings Canyon National Park is set to reopen to visitor day use on Friday, April 25, at 7 a.m.

The reopening is a collaborative effort involving the National Park Service, California Department of Transportation, and Pacific Gas and Electric Company. These teams are crucial in ensuring the roadway is cleared of debris and rockslides that may have occurred over the winter, as well as restoring power and utility services.

Currently, the return of power to Cedar Grove is underway and is projected to be completed this Friday. Once power is restored, park staff can work to activate utility services. At this time, only vault toilets will be open. Visitors are advised to plan accordingly by bringing enough water, food, and other essential supplies for their visit.

Additional services and facilities will become available as repairs progress and conditions permit, beginning May 9, with the scheduled opening of Sentinel Campground. The Cedar Grove Market and Lodge are anticipated to open May 10. Sheep Creek, Canyon View, and Moraine campgrounds are expected to open later in 2025 after repairs and safety measures have been completed.

https://www.nps.gov/seki/planyourvisit/conditions.htm. For continued updates on Cedar Grove services, please visit the Cedar Grove section on the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks current conditions webpage at