Valley Voice Icon Passes

Miles Louis Shuper, 80 died April 15, 2025 at University of California San Francisco hospital. He’d been transferred there five days earlier due to “complicated” medical issues. As Miles desired God protected him from “lingering” and he now resides “safe at Home” – in his forever Heavenly home.

Miles was born to Milan Shuper and Elizabeth Williams-Shuper on June 8, 1944 in California. He is survived by his brother Donald Shuper and his wife Kathy Shuper. He is also survived by his step children Laura and Danny Armstrong, Richard and Barbara Walton; his step grandchildren Gem Armstrong, Richard Walton III, Brandy Guzman, Jeremy Walton and Cordelle Walton and eleven great-grandchildren.

The Williams family arrived in Stanislaus/Tuolumne County California circa 1848. With these deep roots Miles was a proud Californian.

Miles attended Knights Ferry Grammar School and was one of four graduating eighth graders. He graduated from Oakdale High School in 1962. He attended Modesto Junior College and transferred to Fresno State University from which he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in journalism.

Following graduation Miles worked for the Visalia Times Delta newspaper in Tulare County, California. He later worked for the Valley Voice newspaper. His gift of writing enabled his “Miles Around” column to engross and entertain many. He reported on the Chowchilla kidnapping and the Golden State Killer. His journalism career spanned forty-seven years. He retired in 2011 and returned to live full-time in his beloved Knights Fery.

Although Miles spent forty-seven years in Visalia for his journalism career, he was always a Knights Ferrian. In childhood he never missed Sunday school at the Knights Ferry Community Church and had many perfect attendance medals. Following retirement he was again a regular member of that church. He served on the church board and volunteered at vacation Bible school in the summer. Miles was also a member of the cemetery board as was his mother and his grandfather.

Miles passion was his Los Angeles Dodgers. He’d been their faithful fan since they were the Brooklyn Dodgers. His sports hero was Duke Snyder. He had fond memories of sitting on the front porch with his grandpa listening to the Dodgers on the radio.

Upon retirement Miles hang-out was the 50’s Roadhouse Restaurant a mere 300 feet from his front door. He cheered on the Dodgers with friend Manny the restaurant owner, a fellow fan. Karaoke time at the 50’s was a favorite event as he loved to sing rock and roll.

Pholks, as Miles would write, please join us in celebrating his life on June 8, 2025 (his birthday), at 1:00 p.m. at the Knights Ferry Community Club 17601 Main Street. Knights Ferry is about 15 minutes east of Oakdale in Stanislaus County. Manny and Fredo will be providing food and Steve Brown the rock-and-roll music.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to: Knights Ferry Community Club, P.O. 849, Knights Ferry, CA 95361. If you have any questions you can contact Kathy at [email protected].