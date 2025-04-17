Quail Park Senior Living Communities highlighted by U.S. News & World Report among the best for 2025

Two Visalia senior living communities have been highlighted by the U.S. News & World Report for providing exceptional care for seniors in 2025. Quail Park of Shannon Ranch was recognized as a Best Independent and Best Assisted Living Community and Quail Park Memory Care Residences of Visalia was recognized as a Best Memory Care Community.

U.S. News and World Report’s ratings offer a look at the best senior living communities across the United States, to assist older adults and their loved ones when researching and choosing the right senior living community for them.

For 2025 Best Senior Living, U. S. News rated each community on several criteria, including resident and family members’ satisfaction with safety, care, community management and staff, value, and other services and amenities provided by the community.

“It is an honor to be recognized by the U.S. News & World Report for Best Independent Living and Best Assisted Living,” said Quail Park of Shannon Ranch Executive Director Jeff Moyer. “We are committed to providing exceptional care and promoting connection and well-being, and we also take great pride in the strong sense of community our residents feel here.”

“This meaningful recognition reflects the heart and dedication our team pours into every moment — creating a safe, nurturing, and engaging environment for those living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia,” said Quail Park Memory Care Residences of Visalia Executive Director Lauri Aguilar. “Our residents are like family to us, and we are honored to be recognized by the U.S. News & World Report for doing what we do best–offering your loved one a nurturing environment where they can thrive.”

Quail Park at Shannon Ranch is located at 3440 W Flagstaff Avenue, Visalia, CA.

Quail Park Memory Care Residences of Visalia is located at 5050 W Tulare Ave, Visalia, CA.

For more information on the U.S. News Best Senior Living, explore Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #BestSeniorLiving.