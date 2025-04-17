Over 1,000 students participate locally in annual Special Olympics

This year, Tulare County Special Olympics organized four events to encourage more students and adults to participate in the games. The games began March 28 with Special Olympics in Visalia. This month, Porterville held its Special Olympics on April 4, followed by the North County games at Dinuba High School on April 11. Tulare County’s final Special Olympics will be held Friday, April 25 at Bob Mathias Stadium in Tulare, beginning at 9:00 a.m. In all, well over 1,000 students and adults will participate locally.

From Special Olympics mission statement, the purpose of the program is, “Through the power of sports, people with intellectual disabilities discover new strengths and abilities, skills and success. Our athletes find joy, confidence, and fulfillment — on the playing field and in life. They also inspire people in their communities and elsewhere to open their hearts to a wider world of human talents and potential.”

In Tulare County, students come from TCOE and district-run special day classes, Community Based Instruction classes, and adult programs run by various community agencies. At each venue, high school students from various clubs turn out to help run the competitions, recording finishers, measuring distances thrown or jumped, and cheering for the athletes. Local law enforcement agencies also attend to support the events.