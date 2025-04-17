Kaweah Health Hospice Foundation to present “Starting a Comfortable Conversation” on advance care planning

The Kaweah Health Hospice Foundation and Kaweah Health Continuing Medical Education will present the 42nd Annual Norman Sharrer Symposium at College of the Sequoias in Visalia this spring.

“Starting a Comfortable Conversation” will take place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at the COS theatre. The event will focus on effective advance care planning and care discussions we all need to make for when the need arises. Speakers will include Kaweah Health’s Palliative Care and Chaplaincy Manager Sandra Shadley and Dr. Ryan Howard, a Hospice and Palliative Medicine doctor practicing at Kaweah Health.

The Conversation Project is designed to help anyone talk about their wishes for care through the end of life, so those wishes are understood and respected. The Symposium will cover how to start this discussion and tips for ensuring your talk is comfortable and helpful.

The event is free and open to the public. Free parking will be available for the evening. Spanish translation services will be provided.

For information on Kaweah Health Hospice, visit https://www.kaweahhealth.org/our-services/hospice/