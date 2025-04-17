Celebrate Día de los Niños/Día de los Libros: Children’s Day/Book Day with the Tulare County Library

The Tulare County Library celebrates Día de los Niños/Día de los Libros: Children’s Day/Book Day with a special storytime of Lucia the Luchadora by Cynthia Lenor Garza branches. Storytime participants can make their own luchador masks and enter for a chance to win the book, Lucia the Luchadora. Visit www.tularecountylibrary.org/calendar to find the location closest to you for this special storytime.

In addition, the Visalia Branch Library hosts a Bilingual Storytime on Friday, April 18, at 11:15am followed by a special craft, and Bilingual Toddler Dance Party on Tuesday, April 22, at 10:15am. Find the Pop Up Tulare County Bookmobile at Visalia’s 34th Día de Los Niños event on Saturday, April 26 from 12-3pm at Summers Park/Manuel F. Hernandez Center (247 W. Ferguson). Stop by to say hi and stay to enjoy the free event.

The Lindsay Branch Library celebrates Día on Wednesday, April 30 from 3:30- 5:30pm in partnership with Lindsay Healthy Start and Save the Children. The Lindsay Friends of the Library sponsored event includes storytime, craft, goodies, and resources for families.

Día was inspired by “Children’s Day” celebrated in many countries around the world officially since 1925. In 1996 after learning about Mexico’s tradition of celebrating April 30 as El Día del Niño, award winning author Pat Mora proposed Día, to celebrate importance of literacy for all children in the United States. Now every year Día celebrates by highlighting diverse books, languages, and cultures with a variety of events in libraries, schools, and communities. For more information about Día, please visit www.Día.ala.org.