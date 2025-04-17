CACHE to host discussion on the Exeter Murals

The Center for Art, Culture, and History—Exeter (CACHE) will be hosting a new local history talk by CACHE’s board president, Dwight Miller, from their quarterly series CACHE Chats: Tales of Exeter and Beyond. Dwight’s discussion is scheduled for Monday, May 12th, at 5:30 p.m. in the upstairs conference room, and the topic is “Brushstrokes of Exeter History: The Art That Tells Our Story.”

Miller will discuss the history of the thirty-three Exeter murals and the twenty-five artists who created them, how the project started in the 1990s, who was involved, and how it was financed. This massive undertaking by a small group of very committed and visionary Exeter community members has continued for the past thirty years.

Their annual fundraiser dinner, the “Exeter Garden Party,” will be held on the first Sunday in May at Mixter Park. Tickets can be purchased at the Mural Store, the Chamber of Commerce, or from Mural Committee members.

This event is free to the public; $5 donations are encouraged. For more information, visit our website at www.cach-exeter.org/events.