May at Arts Visalia Visual Art Center

Visit Arts Visalia this May to see the paintings of Adam Longatti and Austin Mckinzie. Both Longatti and Mckinzie have dedicated their artistic careers to interpreting the Central Valley landscape and frequently paint on site together to create individualized interpretations of local landscapes. This exhibition will take place from May 1 – 31, 2025. A free Opening Reception will be held on Friday, May 2, 2025, from 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm. A free Artist Talk featuring Adam Longatti and Austin Mckinzie will take place on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 2:00 pm.

This June, Kaitlynn Webster showcases an exploration of time in an immersive installation while artist Benny Jordan will exhibit a selection of his skillful charcoal portraiture. The exhibitions will take place June 5 – 28, 2025. A free Opening Reception featuring a live charcoal drawing demonstration by Benny Jordan will be held on Friday, June 6, 2025, from 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm. A free Artist Talk featuring Kaitlynn Webster and Benny Jordan will take place on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 2:00 pm.

Art classes for children, teens, and adults are available at Arts Visalia. Enrollment and class information can be found online at artsvisalia.org or stop by the gallery.

Visit ARTS VISALIA, 214 East Oak Avenue, Visalia, California, Wednesdays through Saturdays, Noon to 5:30 p.m.

