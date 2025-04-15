Donna’s Calendar of Events – Don’t miss a thing in the South Valley!!

Community Theater
“Charlotte’s Web,” the beloved children’s tale of Wilbur the pig and his friend, Charlotte the spider, presented by The Enchanted Playhouse April 11-13 and 25-27 at El Diamante High School Theatre, 5100 W. Whitendale, Visalia. Tickets: www.eptcstore.net
“The Importance of Being Ernest,” a farcical comedy by Oscar Wilde about social class, gender roles and mistaken identities, is staged in the College of the Sequoias Theater April 27-May 3. 915 S. Mooney, Visalia. www.cos.edu/theatre
Disney’s “My Son Pinocchio Jr.” is the musical story about the little puppet that becomes a real boy. Runs May 16-25 at. Lindsay Community Theater, 190 N. Elmwood. www.lindsaycommunitytheater.com
Art shows
Arts Visalia is displaying “Environment,” a community show, and the Sequoia High School Art Exhibit from April 5-26. Open Wednesdays-Saturdays 12-5:30 p.m. 214 E. Oak, 559 739-0905 or www.artsvisalia.org
Brandon-Mitchell Gallery hosts a show by young non-verbal autistic artist John Bukshtine during the March and April First Friday Art Walks in Downtown, after service at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays and by appointment. 117 S. Locust, Visalia, 559 625-2441 or www.brandonmitchellgallery.org
College of the Sequoias Gallery hosts its Annual Juried Student Exhibition from April 1-May 9. Open Tuesdays-Thursdays 10-4. Room 214 (downstairs) in the Kaweah Building, 915 S. Mooney, Visalia. Free 20-minute parking in the circle drive. www.facebook.com/costartgallery
College of the Sequoias Library is displaying “Fabric Memorials—Rethinking Gun Violence” by Jo-Ann Morgan” through June 20. 915 S. Mooney, Visalia. www.facebook.com/cosartgallery
The Oval Gallery is showing “Dead or Alive” by two visual and tattoo artists, Misty Pinks and Maddie Mendoza, in April. 808 N. Court. Open Tuesdays & Thursdays 10-2, Fridays 5-9 p.m. and Saturdays 2-8 p.m. www.instagram.com/theovalgallery
Tulare City Historical Museum features its annual Palette Club Spring Show from April 3-May 3. 444 W. Tulare Ave., Tulare. Open Thursdays-Saturdays 10-4. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org
The Center for Art, Culture and History in Exeter (CACHE) displays “Joy of Life” by Melinda Scott, April 5-June 29. Open Mon, Thurs, Fri 10-4 (closed 12-12:30) and Sat & Sun 12-4. 125 South B St. 559 592-5900 or www.cach-exeter.org
The Lindsay Art Association presents the annual Orange Blossom Festival Art Show from April 11-May 2. 165 N. Gale Hill. Open Fridays 12-4. www.lindsaymuseumandgallery.org
On-going events
Harvest Nights at the Big L Ranch, 20899 Ave 322, Woodlake from 5-8 p.m. from May 10-June 14. Gate fee includes one pound of U-pick blueberries. Live music, food. Bring your own lawn chairs. 559 280-2767
Events by date
Saturday, April 19
- Visalia PAL Easter Egg Hunt at 10 am. at Lincoln Oval, 987 Court St., Visalia. Eggs will all have prizes in them. Visit the Easter Bunny. Free. facebook.com/PALvisalia
- Easter egg hunt at Conyer Elementary, 814 W. Sowell, Visalia, from 10-1 with bounce houses, cake walk and crafts. gatewayvisalia.com/easter
- “Wicked,” the 1994 blockbuster film, is shown free at 7 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. Costume contest and drawings. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org
- Visalia Farmers Market Easter Egg Hunt from 9-11:30 a.m. at the Visalia Courthouse, 2231 W. Main. Free gift bags, activities, live music. visitvisalia.com/calendar
- Free entrance to Sequoia and Kings National Parks to kick off National Parks Week. Events and activities. visitvisalia.com/calendar
- “Up in Smoke” (1978) takes pot-smoking Cheech and Chong on a series of misadventures. 7 p.m. at the Hanford Fox Theatre, 326 N. Irwin. 559 584-7823 or foxhanford.com
Friday, April 25
- Party for the Planet to celebrate Earth Day at Stonebrook Park, 1200 W. Hemlock, Visalia from 4-7 p.m. Help plant trees and flowers. Kids activities. visitvisalia.com/calendar
Saturday, April 26
- Dia de los Ninos (Day of the Children) from 12-3 at Manuel Hernandez Community Center, 247 W. Ferguson, Visalia. Food vendors, bounce house, live music, activities and performances. visitvisalia.com/calendar
- Body, Mind, Spirit Expo from 10-3 at the Center for Spiritual Living Center, featuring alternative healing methods, including sound bath, reiki meditation bed, and yoga. 559 625-2441 or cslvisalia.org
- Sequoia Symphony and the Visalia Community Chorus present Joseph Haydn’s “Creation” at 7:30 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 73208600 or sequoiasymphonyorchestra.com
- Visalia Airport 3rd Annual Wings & Wheels Car show from 10-2 at 9501 W. Airport Dr. Classic cars and planes, food vendors, face painting, live music. Free. 559 713-4282
- Exeter Garden Club’s Spring Garden Tour and Luncheon from 10-2. Self-guided tours of four beautifully-landscaped gardens, vendors, hands-on floral experiences, prizes. visitvisalia.com/org
- Spring Fest from 11-3 at the Crown Valley Youth Ranch, 19880 Ave. 376 in Woodville. Family events include train and horse rides, live performances, petting zoo, face painting, crafts, woodwork and a garden gift shop. crownvalleyyouthranch.org
Sunday, April 27
- Fair Door Hunt & Picnic rom 11-3 at Mooney Grove, 27000 S. Mooney, Visalia. Hunt for hidden dairy doors, prizes, make & take crafts, vendors, photo op. Facebook: Fairy Door Hunt and Picnic
Friday, May 2
- Downtown Visalia First Friday Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. Pick up a map at the Arts Consortium, 340 E. Oak, Arts Visalia, 214 E. Oak, or the Brandon-Mitchell Gallery, 117 S. Locust, and visit venues with art, music and snacks. artsconsortium.org
- Tulare Kings Chamber of Commerce Cinco de Mayo from 5:30-10 on Church Street between Main and Center, Visalia. www.visitvisalia.com/calendar
- The COS Chamber Singers and Voces Lumine ensemble present their spring concert, “The Song We Sing,” at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 215 N. Locust, Visalia. Facebook: COS Chamber Singers and Voces Lumine
Saturday, May 3
- 6th Annual Taco Truck Challenge from 3-8 p.m. at the Visalia Mall, 2031 S. Mooney, Visalia. 22 of the best food trucks, live music, beer garden, prizes for the best food. 559 697-4930
- 1st Saturday in Three Rivers features open studios, food and art shows from 11-5. Pick up a map and schedule at Kaweah Arts, 41841 Sierra Dr. (Highway 198) or the Three Rivers Historical Museum, 42268 Sierra Dr. 559 799-1473 or 1stSaturdaytr.com
- Breakfast on the Bluff from 8:30-11 a.m. at Dry Creek Preserve, 35220 Dry Creek Road, Woodlake. Tours, breakfast, mimosa bar. Learn about Sequoia Riverlands Trust preservation efforts. Tickets: 559 738-0211
Wednesday, May 7
- The ballet “Swan Lake” with Tchaikovsky’s legendary score will be presented by the State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine at 7:30 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org
Sunday, May 11 (Mother’s Day)
- Mother’s Day Fiesta presented by Gonzales Dance Academy, featuring folklorico dancing by children 2-18. 1 p.m. at The Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 550 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org
Friday, May 16
- “Bridesmaids” (2011), about a series of disasters that happen to a bridal party, will be shown free at 6:30 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org
Saturday, May 17
- Books, Blooms & Brews: A book fair for plant and book lovers from 11-4 at Soccer City 1852, 707 W. Murray, Visalia. Sip craft brews while you browse a selection of literary and plant merchandise. Benefits the Tulare County Library Foundation. Facebook: Book, Blooms & Brews
- 36th Annual Visalia Breakfast Lions Club Downtown Visalia Car Show from 9-3. Over 350 classic cars on Main Street. Food and craft vendors. visitvisalia.com/calendar
Saturday, May 24
- Journey USA, a tribute band that captures the signature sound of hits like “Don’t Stop Believin’” and “Any Way You Want It” plays at 8 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 626-1369 or foxvisalia.org
“The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” (2010), about a malicious vampire who continues her quest for revenge, will be shown at 7 p.m. at the Hanford Fox Theatre, 324 N. Irwin. 559 584-7823 or www.foxhanford.com