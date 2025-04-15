Donna’s Calendar of Events – Don’t miss a thing in the South Valley!!

Community Theater

“Charlotte’s Web,” the beloved children’s tale of Wilbur the pig and his friend, Charlotte the spider, presented by The Enchanted Playhouse April 11-13 and 25-27 at El Diamante High School Theatre, 5100 W. Whitendale, Visalia. Tickets: www.eptcstore.net

“The Importance of Being Ernest,” a farcical comedy by Oscar Wilde about social class, gender roles and mistaken identities, is staged in the College of the Sequoias Theater April 27-May 3. 915 S. Mooney, Visalia. www.cos.edu/theatre

Disney’s “My Son Pinocchio Jr.” is the musical story about the little puppet that becomes a real boy. Runs May 16-25 at. Lindsay Community Theater, 190 N. Elmwood. www.lindsaycommunitytheater.com

Art shows

Arts Visalia is displaying “Environment,” a community show, and the Sequoia High School Art Exhibit from April 5-26. Open Wednesdays-Saturdays 12-5:30 p.m. 214 E. Oak, 559 739-0905 or www.artsvisalia.org

Brandon-Mitchell Gallery hosts a show by young non-verbal autistic artist John Bukshtine during the March and April First Friday Art Walks in Downtown, after service at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays and by appointment. 117 S. Locust, Visalia, 559 625-2441 or www.brandonmitchellgallery.org

College of the Sequoias Gallery hosts its Annual Juried Student Exhibition from April 1-May 9. Open Tuesdays-Thursdays 10-4. Room 214 (downstairs) in the Kaweah Building, 915 S. Mooney, Visalia. Free 20-minute parking in the circle drive. www.facebook.com/costartgallery

College of the Sequoias Library is displaying “Fabric Memorials—Rethinking Gun Violence” by Jo-Ann Morgan” through June 20. 915 S. Mooney, Visalia. www.facebook.com/cosartgallery

The Oval Gallery is showing “Dead or Alive” by two visual and tattoo artists, Misty Pinks and Maddie Mendoza, in April. 808 N. Court. Open Tuesdays & Thursdays 10-2, Fridays 5-9 p.m. and Saturdays 2-8 p.m. www.instagram.com/theovalgallery

Tulare City Historical Museum features its annual Palette Club Spring Show from April 3-May 3. 444 W. Tulare Ave., Tulare. Open Thursdays-Saturdays 10-4. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

The Center for Art, Culture and History in Exeter (CACHE) displays “Joy of Life” by Melinda Scott, April 5-June 29. Open Mon, Thurs, Fri 10-4 (closed 12-12:30) and Sat & Sun 12-4. 125 South B St. 559 592-5900 or www.cach-exeter.org

The Lindsay Art Association presents the annual Orange Blossom Festival Art Show from April 11-May 2. 165 N. Gale Hill. Open Fridays 12-4. www.lindsaymuseumandgallery.org

On-going events

Harvest Nights at the Big L Ranch, 20899 Ave 322, Woodlake from 5-8 p.m. from May 10-June 14. Gate fee includes one pound of U-pick blueberries. Live music, food. Bring your own lawn chairs. 559 280-2767

Events by date

Saturday, April 19

Visalia PAL Easter Egg Hunt at 10 am. at Lincoln Oval, 987 Court St., Visalia. Eggs will all have prizes in them. Visit the Easter Bunny. Free. facebook.com/PALvisalia

Easter egg hunt at Conyer Elementary, 814 W. Sowell, Visalia, from 10-1 with bounce houses, cake walk and crafts. gatewayvisalia.com/easter

“Wicked,” the 1994 blockbuster film, is shown free at 7 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. Costume contest and drawings. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Visalia Farmers Market Easter Egg Hunt from 9-11:30 a.m. at the Visalia Courthouse, 2231 W. Main. Free gift bags, activities, live music. visitvisalia.com/calendar

Free entrance to Sequoia and Kings National Parks to kick off National Parks Week. Events and activities. visitvisalia.com/calendar

“Up in Smoke” (1978) takes pot-smoking Cheech and Chong on a series of misadventures. 7 p.m. at the Hanford Fox Theatre, 326 N. Irwin. 559 584-7823 or foxhanford.com

Friday, April 25

Party for the Planet to celebrate Earth Day at Stonebrook Park, 1200 W. Hemlock, Visalia from 4-7 p.m. Help plant trees and flowers. Kids activities. visitvisalia.com/calendar

Saturday, April 26

Dia de los Ninos (Day of the Children) from 12-3 at Manuel Hernandez Community Center, 247 W. Ferguson, Visalia. Food vendors, bounce house, live music, activities and performances. visitvisalia.com/calendar

Body, Mind, Spirit Expo from 10-3 at the Center for Spiritual Living Center, featuring alternative healing methods, including sound bath, reiki meditation bed, and yoga. 559 625-2441 or cslvisalia.org

Sequoia Symphony and the Visalia Community Chorus present Joseph Haydn’s “Creation” at 7:30 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 73208600 or sequoiasymphonyorchestra.com

Visalia Airport 3 rd Annual Wings & Wheels Car show from 10-2 at 9501 W. Airport Dr. Classic cars and planes, food vendors, face painting, live music. Free. 559 713-4282

Spring Fest from 11-3 at the Crown Valley Youth Ranch, 19880 Ave. 376 in Woodville. Family events include train and horse rides, live performances, petting zoo, face painting, crafts, woodwork and a garden gift shop. crownvalleyyouthranch.org

Sunday, April 27

Fair Door Hunt & Picnic rom 11-3 at Mooney Grove, 27000 S. Mooney, Visalia. Hunt for hidden dairy doors, prizes, make & take crafts, vendors, photo op. Facebook: Fairy Door Hunt and Picnic

Friday, May 2

Downtown Visalia First Friday Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. Pick up a map at the Arts Consortium, 340 E. Oak, Arts Visalia, 214 E. Oak, or the Brandon-Mitchell Gallery, 117 S. Locust, and visit venues with art, music and snacks. artsconsortium.org

Tulare Kings Chamber of Commerce Cinco de Mayo from 5:30-10 on Church Street between Main and Center, Visalia. www.visitvisalia.com/calendar

The COS Chamber Singers and Voces Lumine ensemble present their spring concert, “The Song We Sing,” at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 215 N. Locust, Visalia. Facebook: COS Chamber Singers and Voces Lumine

Saturday, May 3

6 th Annual Taco Truck Challenge from 3-8 p.m. at the Visalia Mall, 2031 S. Mooney, Visalia. 22 of the best food trucks, live music, beer garden, prizes for the best food. 559 697-4930

Saturday in Three Rivers features open studios, food and art shows from 11-5. Pick up a map and schedule at Kaweah Arts, 41841 Sierra Dr. (Highway 198) or the Three Rivers Historical Museum, 42268 Sierra Dr. 559 799-1473 or 1stSaturdaytr.com Breakfast on the Bluff from 8:30-11 a.m. at Dry Creek Preserve, 35220 Dry Creek Road, Woodlake. Tours, breakfast, mimosa bar. Learn about Sequoia Riverlands Trust preservation efforts. Tickets: 559 738-0211

Wednesday, May 7

The ballet “Swan Lake” with Tchaikovsky’s legendary score will be presented by the State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine at 7:30 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Sunday, May 11 (Mother’s Day)

Mother’s Day Fiesta presented by Gonzales Dance Academy, featuring folklorico dancing by children 2-18. 1 p.m. at The Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 550 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Friday, May 16

“Bridesmaids” (2011), about a series of disasters that happen to a bridal party, will be shown free at 6:30 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Saturday, May 17

Books, Blooms & Brews: A book fair for plant and book lovers from 11-4 at Soccer City 1852, 707 W. Murray, Visalia. Sip craft brews while you browse a selection of literary and plant merchandise. Benefits the Tulare County Library Foundation. Facebook: Book, Blooms & Brews

36th Annual Visalia Breakfast Lions Club Downtown Visalia Car Show from 9-3. Over 350 classic cars on Main Street. Food and craft vendors. visitvisalia.com/calendar

Saturday, May 24

Journey USA, a tribute band that captures the signature sound of hits like “Don’t Stop Believin’” and “Any Way You Want It” plays at 8 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 626-1369 or foxvisalia.org

“The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” (2010), about a malicious vampire who continues her quest for revenge, will be shown at 7 p.m. at the Hanford Fox Theatre, 324 N. Irwin. 559 584-7823 or www.foxhanford.com