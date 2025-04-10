The Tule River Parkway Association welcomes you to the second annual Flower Treasure Hunt at the Tule River Parkway Saturday April 12, 2025, 9:30 am – 2 pm at the Tule River Parkway Jaye Street Parking Lot

Join us for fun in nature and an opportunity as an individual, family or small group to play. Players will be given a list of flowers by color, a map of the native plant gardens, and instructions. Players will walk on paths and take photographs or draw pictures of the flowers. When you are finished, return to the starting point to share what you have found. All players with 6 or more flower colors will be awarded a certificate and a surprise gift from the City of Porterville. A free plant will be available to each family or group, until supply is exhausted. This hunt honors Native Plant Week and Earth Day.

You can play using a cell phone or by drawing flowers. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes. There are no restrooms at this park.

The Hunt starts at Jaye Street Parking Lot on the south bank of the Tule River. Enter the parking lot from Jaye Street across from the Harbor Freight parking lot. The hunt is sponsored by Tule River Parkway Association, a local environmental nonprofit.

Contact Cathy Capone at [email protected] for more information.