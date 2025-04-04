Tulare County Library Celebrates National Library Week

The Tulare County Library is gearing up to celebrate National Library Week April 6-12, 2025. So let’s get “Drawn to the Library,” to explore the wealth of resources and services available at our branches, bookmobile, literacy center, or online.

Since 1958, National Library Week highlights the importance of libraries’ role in transforming lives and communities. Throughout its history, National Library Week celebrates amazing libraries, librarians, and library staff and promotes supporting and using the library.

Whatever draws you in, the library has something for everyone. Whether preparing for a career change, launching a business, raising a family, or embracing retirement, the Tulare County Library is here to support your journey. Libraries serve as hubs for learning, creativity, and connection, helping people of all ages explore new ideas and opportunities.

This National Library Week, take time to rediscover the library and see how it draws us together as a community. Whether you’re visiting for books, resources, or a place to connect, the Tulare County Library is here for you.

This year, the Library encourages everyone to visit their local library branch to discover the many services offered. From books to eBooks, computer access to free Wi-Fi, libraries serve as vital hubs for information and connectivity. In addition, libraries, as vibrant community centers, provide opportunities for people to come together to learn, engage, and grow.

So, get “Drawn to the Library!” to explore, become inspired, and connect with others this National Library Week. Want to give back to the Library? Join a Friends group, support the Foundation, or volunteer.