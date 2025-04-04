SJVC leader transitions to Carrington College

Carrington College is proud to announce that Nick Gomez has been appointed as the college’s new president. With more than 20 years of experience in higher education leadership, Gomez brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role.

Gomez previously served as president of Carrington College’s sister school, San Joaquin Valley College (SJVC), where he played a key role in the growth of its trades and technical programs. His focus on educational excellence and commitment to financial sustainability have contributed to the institution’s long-term success.

In addition, Gomez played a vital role in the overall growth of SJVC. He held key leadership positions at the college, including chief operating officer, assistant vice president, and campus director. His background in operations and organizational development, combined with his ability to foster strong community relationships, has positioned him as a leader in higher education.

As president of Carrington College, Gomez is committed to advancing the institution’s mission of providing quality, career-focused education and training. His leadership will drive innovation, strengthen academic programs, and support student success in the years ahead.

Gomez holds a Ph.D. and a master’s degree in organizational development and change from Fielding Graduate University, as well as an MBA with concentrations in leadership and managing organizational change from Pepperdine University. He also studied at the University of Antwerp in Belgium, focusing on emerging business opportunities, and earned a Balanced Scorecard certification from the Kaplan and Norton Palladium Group.