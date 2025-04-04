Celebrate Community and Culture at Tulare County Museum’s Jamboree

The Tulare County Museum invites the public to the eighth annual Museum Jamboree. This free event will take place on Saturday, April 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Tulare County Museum in Mooney Grove Park. The event offers an exciting day of performances, interactive experiences, and delicious local eats.

Attendees can enjoy live music and cultural performances throughout the day, showcasing diverse talent from our community. Food lovers can indulge in a variety of delicious options from some of the area’s best food trucks, featuring a variety of sweet and savory flavors. In addition, interactive booths will provide hands-on activities for guests of all ages, including art activities, history exhibits, and engaging demonstrations.

“We’re excited to bring people together to celebrate the creativity and community of Tulare County,” said Amy King-Sunderson, museum curator. “This event is an opportunity for the Tulare County Museum to raise awareness of the museum and our community partners through a fun and enriching experience.”

Admission to the Tulare County Museum is regularly free of charge, however, Mooney Grove Park will be charging $6.00 per vehicle to enter the park. Don’t miss this chance to connect with the community and experience a dynamic day at the Museum Jamboree!

For more information about the Museum Jamboree at the Tulare County Museum please visit https://tularecountymuseum.org/upcoming-events/museum-jamboree/ or contact Amy King at [email protected] or (559) 624-7326. Remember to follow the Museum on social media to keep up with the latest news and information!