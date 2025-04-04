CASA of Tulare County Announces 28th Annual Once Upon a Dream Gala Dinner & Auction

CASA of Tulare County is excited to announce its 28th Annual Once Upon a Dream Gala Dinner and Auction (OUAD), a special event that will mark the organization’s 40th anniversary of serving foster children in our community. The Gala will take place on Friday, April 25, 2025, at the Visalia Convention Center.

This signature event will offer attendees an unforgettable evening, including a gourmet dinner prepared by Chef David Vartanian of The Vintage Press Restaurant, live and silent auctions featuring one-of-a-kind, exciting items, and an all new Travel Auction experience featuring seven exclusive international trips.

The evening will also feature Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux as the master of ceremonies and Flint Epps as our lively auctioneer. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for an evening filled with giving and fun. To celebrate CASA’s 40th Ruby Anniversary, we encourage guests to dress in semi-formal attire, with ruby red as the evening’s signature color.

“We are thrilled to share this milestone with our dedicated volunteers, donors and supporters,” said Alberto Ramos, Executive Director of CASA of Tulare County. “Thanks to your generosity, we’ve been able to serve children in foster care for four decades, and we are excited for the next 40 years of impact. We look forward to celebrating with you and continuing our mission to support children in need.”

Individual tickets for the Once Upon a Dream Gala are available for $200 each. To purchase tickets, please visit, http://bidpal.net/casadream25 . We are also accepting silent auction donations, and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, please call 559-625-4007.

Together, we can make a lasting difference in the lives of foster children and youth in Tulare County, impacting generations to come.

For more information about CASA of Tulare County, visit www.casatulareco.org.

About CASA of Tulare County

In Tulare County, CASA of Tulare County screens, recruits, trains and supports CASA volunteers to advocate for children in foster care. Within the foster-care system in California, volunteer court-appointed special advocates are matched with a child or sibling group, and advocate on their behalf in court, in schools, in health care settings and in the community. Aside from their time spent with the child, CASAs communicate with all of the other adults in a child’s life – teachers, doctors, lawyers, biological families, social workers and caregivers. With the knowledge they gather, they request important services for a child, such as counseling, tutoring, physical therapy or medical services. They also submit written reports to the court, which can be entered as evidence in the case and upon which dependency judges rely to make important decisions about the child’s future.