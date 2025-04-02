Donna’s Calendar of Events!!!

Community Theater

“Newsies,” the stirring Broadway musical where turn of the century newsboys strike again unfair conditions, runs March 28-April 13 at the Barn Theater, 42 S. Plano, Porterville. 559 310-7046 or www.portervillebarntheater.com

“Alice by Heart” reimagines Alice in Wonderland in a musical WWII setting where Alice escapes the war in a whimsical wonderland. Runs March 28-April 6 at the Lindsay Community Theater, 190 N. Elmwood. 559 284-2223 or www.lindsaycommunitytheater.com

“The 50 States,” an original musical review by Andrew Hink, who has written music for Off Broadway and now lives in Visalia and has chosen a song to represent each state. Runs April 4-13 at the Ice House Theatre, 410 E. Race, Visalia. 559 734-3900 or www.visaliaicehouse.com

“Best of Broadway,” a tribute to some of the musicals that have graced the Encore stage for 46 years. Two shows only at 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 5 at Encore Theatre, 324 South N St., Tulare. 559 686-1300 or www.encoretulare.org

Art shows

Arts Visalia is displaying “Environment,” a community show, and the Sequoia High School Art Exhibit from April 5-26. Open Wednesdays-Saturdays 12-5:30 p.m. 214 E. Oak, 559 739-0905 or www.artsvisalia.org

Brandon-Mitchell Gallery hosts a show by young non-verbal autistic artist John Bukshtine during the March and April First Friday Art Walks in Downtown, after service at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays and by appointment. 117 S. Locust, Visalia, 559 625-2441 or www.brandonmitchellgallery.org

College of the Sequoias Gallery hosts its Annual Juried Student Exhibition from April 1-May 9. Open Tuesdays-Thursdays 10-4. Room 214 (downstairs) in the Kaweah Building, 915 S. Mooney, Visalia. Free 20-minute parking in the circle drive. www.facebook.com/costartgallery

College of the Sequoias Library is displaying “Fabric Memorials—Rethinking Gun Violence” by Jo-Ann Morgan” through June 20. 915 S. Mooney, Visalia. www.facebook.com/cosartgallery

The Oval Gallery is showing “Dead or Alive” by two visual and tattoo artists, Misty Pinks and Maddie Mendoza, in April. 808 N. Court. Open Tuesdays & Thursdays 10-2, Fridays 5-9 p.m. and Saturdays 2-8 p.m. www.instagram.com/theovalgallery

Tulare City Historical Museum features it annual Palette Club Spring Show from April 3-May 3. 444 W. Tulare Ave., Tulare. Open Thursdays-Saturdays 10-4. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

The Center for Art, Culture and History in Exeter (CACHE) displays “Joy of Life” by Melinda Scott, April 5-June 29. Open Mon, Thurs, Fri 10-4 (closed 12-12:30) and Sat & Sun 12-4. 125 South B St. 559 592-5900 or www.cach-exeter.org

The Lindsay Art Association presents the annual Orange Blossom Festival Art Show from April 11-May 2. 165 N. Gale Hill. Open Fridays 12-4. www.lindsaymuseumandgallery.org

Kings Art Center presents a show by artist Beth Thielen and The Just Collective, her student artists who were previously incarcerated, through April 12. Open Wednesdays-Fridays 12-5 and Saturdays & Sundays 12-3. 605 N. Douty, Hanford. www.kingsartcenter.org

Special events

Tulare County Renaissance Fair at Plaza Park, 700 S. Plaza, Visalia, runs two weekends, April 5-6 and 12-13. Food court, ale garden, sword battles, entertainment. www.tularecountyrenfair.com

50th Anniversary of the Jazzaffair in Three Rivers from April 10-13. This will be the final Jazzaffair, featuring Dixieland and traditional jazz bands, including a reunion show by the group that started it all, the High Sierra Jazz Band. www.threeriversjazzaffair.com

Events by date

Thursday, April 3

Artist reception from 5-7 p.m. for the Tulare Palette Club’s show at the Tulare City Historical Museum, 444 Tulare. 559 686-2074 or tularehistoricalmuseum.org

Friday, April 4

Downtown Visalia First Friday Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. Pick up a map at the Arts Consortium, 340 E. Oak, Arts Visalia, 214 E. Oak, or the Brandon-Mitchell Gallery, 117 S. Locust, and visit venues with art, music and snacks. artsconsortium.org

Visalia Rawhide Baseball opening day at 7 p.m. at Valley Strong Ballpark, 300 N. Giddings. milb.com/visalia

Saturday, April 5

Fast Times: 80s Concert Experience at 7:15 at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Opening act is Guns N’ Roses tribute band, Rocket Queen. Audience is invited to dress in 80s attire. 559 625-1369 or www.visaliafox.org

1 st Saturday in Three Rivers features open studios, food and art shows from 11-5. Pick up a map and schedule at Kaweah Arts, 41841 Sierra Dr. (Highway 198) or the Three Rivers Historical Museum, 42268 Sierra Dr. 559 799-1473 or 1stSaturdaytr.com

1852 Springfest features live music, local craft, food and drink vendors from 11-4. Soccer City 1852, 707 W. Murray, Visalia. visitvisalia.com/events

Reception for Melinda Scott, whose art works "Joy of Life" is on display CACHE (Center for Art, Culture and History Exeter), 125 South B St. 559 592-5900 or cach-exeter.org

Reception for Melinda Scott, whose art works “Joy of Life” is on display CACHE (Center for Art, Culture and History Exeter), 125 South B St. 559 592-5900 or cach-exeter.org

Kids Day to celebrate Child Abuse Prevention Month from 9-2 at Longfield Center, 560 S. Douty, Hanford. Face painting, games, crafts, live entertainment, prizes and snacks. Facebook: Kids Day 2025

Sunday, April 6

4th Annual Easter Market from 10-3:30 at Evergreen Island, 2567 E. Bardsley, Tulare. 60 vendors for you to sip, shop and snack. Handmade crafts for Easter. Free Easter Bunny photo. visitvisalia.com/events

Tuesday, April 8

The monthly forum “TC Voices at 210” will discuss “Who is the Visalia Stringer?” and how Visalia Police Department’s recent encryption is causing an 80% blackout of Visalia calls. Starts at 7:00 p.m. Speakers will include the Visalia Stringer, Visalia Watchdog. and reps from city. 210 W. Center, Visalia

Thursday, April 10

Spring Wine Walk in Downtown Visalia from 5-8 p.m. Stroll Downtown businesses to sample a variety of wines. Tickets: 559 732-7737

Saturday, April 12

Tulare County Jamboree from 10-3 at the Tulare County Museum in Mooney Grove, 27000 S. Mooney, features live performances, folkloric dancing, Reptile Ron, food trucks, hay rides, blacksmith and woodworking demos, and history of Native Americans. tularecountymuseum.org

Collectorfest Vol. 6 from 10-5 at the Central Valley Christian High School Gym, 5600 W. Tulare, Visalia. 60 vendors with sports cards, Pokeman, toys and more. visitvisalia.com/calendar

Allensworth State Historic Park April Festival from 11-4 with horse & buggy rides, tours, food, arts & crafts, music and history of the Black settlement. 4099 Douglas Ave. off Highway 43. 800 872-7245

Sunday, April 13

“Titanic,” the 1997 blockbuster starring Leonardo Di Caprio and Kate Winslet, will be shown at 2 p.m. at the Hanford Fox Theatre, 326 N. Irwin. 559 584-7823 or foxhanford.com

Thursday, April 17

Calling All Super Heroes! event in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month from 11-2 at the Parenting Network, 330 N. Johnson. Resource booths, food, drawings. 559 625-3894 or parentingnetwork.org

Saturday, April 19

Visalia PAL Easter Egg Hunt at 10 am. at Lincoln Oval, 987 Court St., Visalia. Eggs will all have prizes in them. Visit the Easter Bunny. Free. facebook.com/PALvisalia

Easter egg hunt at Conyer Elementary, 814 W. Sowell, Visalia, from 10-1 with bounce houses, cake walk and crafts. gatewayvisalia.com/easter

“Wicked,” the 1994 blockbuster film, is shown free at 7 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. Costume contest and drawings. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Friday, April 25

Party for the Planet to celebrate Earth Day at Stonebrook Park, 1200 W. Hemlock, Visalia from 4-7 p.m. Help plant trees and flowers. Kids activities. visitvisalia.com/calendar

Saturday, April 26

Body, Mind, Spirit Expo from 10-3 at the Center for Spiritual Living Center, featuring alternative healing methods, including sound bath, reiki meditation bed and yoga. 559 625-2441 or cslvisalia.org

Sequoia Symphony and the Visalia Community Chorus present Joseph Haydn’s “Creation” at 7:30 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 73208600 or sequoiasymphonyorchestra.com

Visalia Airport 3rd Annual Wings & Wheels Car show from 10-2 at 9501 W. Airport Dr. Classic cars and planes, food vendors, face painting, live music. Free. 559 713-4282