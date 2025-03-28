Cars on K Returns to Downtown Tulare for Another High-Octane Year

The Tulare Chamber of Commerce is excited to bring back one of the community’s most beloved spring traditions — Cars on K, taking place on Saturday, April 5th from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM in Downtown Tulare.

Cars on K has deep roots in Tulare, originally running for about a decade before evolving into Cars at the Park. Four years ago, the Chamber brought the show back to its original downtown location — and it’s grown every year since. Last year’s event welcomed over 4,000 attendees, and this year’s turnout is expected to be even bigger. K Street will be packed with more than 100 stunning vehicles, including classic cruisers, hot rods, muscle cars, custom builds, and trucks.

The event will also feature live music, vendor booths, opportunity drawing prizes, and a variety of family-friendly activities. And come hungry—guests can enjoy a diverse selection of eats from tacos and BBQ to Filipino and Indonesian cuisine, kettle corn, shaved ice, Dippin’ Dots, and more.

“Cars on K has become a signature celebration for our community,” says Chamber CEO Donnette Silva Carter. “We’re proud to continue this annual tradition that brings people downtown to enjoy not only incredible cars, but also the spirit of Tulare. It’s a great opportunity to support local businesses and experience the momentum of our revitalized city center.”

Vehicle registration is open now at www.tularechamber.org, with early registration priced at $35. Day-of registration will be $40. Participants will compete to be recognized among the event’s Top 30 vehicles—and, of course, for the highly coveted Best of Show. The 2024 Best of Show winner, a 1965 Chevrolet C10 Custom Pickup owned by John Keith, is proudly featured on this year’s Cars on K commemorative t-shirt.

For more information, contact the Tulare Chamber at (559) 686-1547.

Special thanks to our Presenting Sponsors: Adventist Health Tulare, Ed Dena’s Auto Center, Frank’s Automotive Repair, STONE Chevrolet Buick GMC, and Will Tiesiera Ford.

Cars on K — come for the chrome, stay for the community!