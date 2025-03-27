SEQUOIA PARKS CONSERVANCY ANNOUNCES CRYSTAL CAVE TICKET SALES FOR THE 2025 SEASON

Crystal Cave is reopening after a four-year closure, inviting visitors to marvel at its underground splendor. Tickets for guided tours of this marble cave will go on sale on March 31, 2025, at 10 AM PDT.

Crystal Cave, located within Sequoia National Park, offers a captivating glimpse into a world of stunning stalactites, stalagmites, and intricate formations. The 50-minute guided tours give visitors an immersive experience, exploring the cave’s unique geology, history, and ecology.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome visitors back to Crystal Cave,” said Savannah Boiano, executive director of Sequoia Parks Conservancy. “This hidden underground marvel is one of Sequoia National Park’s most awe-inspiring treasures, and its reopening provides an extraordinary opportunity for visitors to experience its breathtaking beauty firsthand.”

Tours will run from May 23, 2025, to September 7, 2025, offering plenty of opportunities to explore this geological masterpiece. Tickets will sell quickly, so visitors are encouraged to secure their spots early. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit sequoiaparksconservancy.org/crystal-cave. Tickets will not be available for purchase at Crystal Cave.

For accessibility and safety information, please visit sequoiaparksconservancy.org/crystal-cave.

Background: Sequoia Parks Conservancy and the National Park Service have been working diligently to restore safe access to Crystal Cave following the damage caused by the 2021 KNP Complex Fire and the severe winter weather in 2022 and 2023. Restoration efforts included removing dead-standing hazard trees, repairing damaged roads, restoring the solar electrical system that powers the cave lights, and restoring the ticket entrance kiosk.

Crystal Cave, the second-largest of 275 known caves in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks and the fourth-largest in California, boasts over three miles of surveyed passageways. It has been open to the public since the 1940s. Sequoia Parks Conservancy has operated tours at Crystal Cave since 1982, making it a highlight of its Field Institute Program.

For a virtual tour, please visit: nps.gov/seki/planyourvisit/crystal-cave.htm.

Key Details:

Ticket Sales Begin: March 31, 2025, at 10 AM PDT

Tour Dates: May 23, 2025 – September 7, 2025

Location: Sequoia National Park

Trail: The ½-mile trail is steep and strenuous

Pricing: Adults $20 | Children $10

Purchase Tickets Here: sequoiaparksconservancy.org/crystal-cave

Join us this summer for an unforgettable adventure beneath the surface, exploring the beauty and wonder of Crystal Cave.