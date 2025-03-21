Westlands Water District appoints Brad Cavallo as science advisor

Westlands Water District is pleased to announce the appointment of Brad Cavallo as its new Science Advisor. In this key role, Mr. Cavallo will provide scientific expertise and strategic guidance on water management, environmental compliance, regulatory matters, and scientific investigations. He will also collaborate closely with state and federal agencies, academic institutions, and key stakeholders to ensure water management decisions are grounded in sound science.

A highly respected expert in fisheries science and water management, Mr. Cavallo has spent more than 25 years tackling complex fish and water supply and delivery challenges throughout California’s Central Valley, leading cutting-edge research on water operations, fish populations, and habitat restoration in the Bay-Delta ecosystem.

“Brad Cavallo’s deep expertise in fisheries science and water management will be a tremendous asset to Westlands,” said Allison Febbo, General Manager of Westlands Water District. “His extensive background as a biologist and leader in environmental research—combined with his track record of developing innovative, evidence-based solutions—will strengthen our ability to address California’s evolving water challenges while balancing the needs of agriculture, fisheries, and communities.”

Most recently, Mr. Cavallo served as Vice President and Principal Scientist at Cramer Fish Sciences, where he played a key role in shaping fisheries research and policy. Previously, he worked as a Senior Environmental Scientist for the California Department of Water Resources and a Fisheries Biologist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

“There are real opportunities to improve water supply reliability for Californians while also supporting the health of important fish species like Chinook salmon,” said Brad Cavallo. “I’m excited to collaborate with the highly talented Westlands team and its partners to advance science-based solutions that benefit both water users and the environment.”

Mr. Cavallo holds a Master of Science in Aquatic Ecology from the University of Montana and a Bachelor of Science in Wildlife and Fisheries Biology from the University of California, Davis. He has authored numerous peer-reviewed scientific publications on fisheries management, water operations, and ecosystem dynamics.

He officially began his new role on March 17, 2025.