Visalia Police Chief Jason Salazar sworn in as 60th President of the California Police

Visalia Police Chief Jason Salazar was sworn in as the 60th president of the California Police Chiefs Association (CPCA) on March 10, 2025, for a one-year term following his election by the Board of Directors.

Chief Salazar brings over 30 years of policing experience to this role, beginning his career with the Visalia Police Department in 1993 as a Community Service Officer and becoming a Police Officer in 1996. He was appointed Chief of Police in 2015 and has held every rank within the department. Throughout his career, he served in various assignments, including Patrol, Violent Crimes Detective, Special Enforcement Bureau, and S.W.A.T.

Chief Salazar was appointed to the CPCA Board of Directors in 2021 as a Region Representative and was elected Second Vice President in 2023. He has also served on the CPCA Finance and Political Action Committees since 2022. Chief Salazar has also served as the CPCA representative on the California Commission on POST Advisory Committee since 2019.

“It is an incredible honor to serve as President of the California Police Chiefs Association. Our profession is constantly evolving, and I look forward to working alongside my fellow chiefs to strengthen the policing profession, build trust within our communities, and support the dedicated men and women who serve. Together, we will continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and a shared commitment to making California a safer place for all.,” said Chief Salazar.

In addition to his extensive job experience, Chief Salazar holds several degrees, including a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership and a master’s degree in Leadership Studies from Fresno Pacific University. He is also a graduate of the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Point Leadership Program, the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police, and the California Commission on POST Command College.

The California Police Chiefs Association represents the state’s 334 municipal police chiefs whose agencies serve over 39 million residents in California.