Trump’s EPA shouldn’t ignore reality: greenhouse gases cause harm to all of us

Dear editor at Valley Voice,

The Trump administration’s proposal to reconsider the EPA’s endangerment finding is reckless, anti-science, and a huge step backward for climate action. This decision isn’t just about politics—it puts our health, environment, and future on the line.

The endangerment finding, established in 2009, is based on clear scientific evidence that greenhouse gases harm public health and the planet. It’s been the legal backbone for policies that reduce emissions from cars, power plants, and industry. Without it, we lose a key tool for fighting climate change—and that’s exactly what polluters want.

The reality is, climate change isn’t some distant threat. It’s here. We’re seeing record-breaking heat, wildfires, floods, and hurricanes that devastate communities. Our state is not immune from these catastrophes and the Trump Administration’s actions would reverse progress. Gutting this policy ignores science and common sense at a time when we need stronger action, not more rollbacks.

This also sends a terrible message to the rest of the world. While other countries are working toward clean energy solutions, the U.S. risks becoming a climate laggard instead of a leader.

We can’t let this happen. We need to push back against this dangerous move and demand real climate solutions. The health of our planet—and future generations—depends on it. The EPA should scrap its plan to undo this regulation and maintain the rules that are protecting all of us and the air and water we rely on.

Sincerely,

Denis Schnaible