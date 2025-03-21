Rudy Mendoza announces Tulare County Supervisor candidacy

Rudy Mendoza, the current Mayor of the City of Woodlake and a proven leader in the San Joaquin Valley, is proud to announce his candidacy for Tulare County Supervisor, for the 4th District. Mendoza brings decades of experience in public service, business leadership, and community advocacy to his campaign, promising a vision focused on growth, safety, and prosperity for Tulare County.

“I am excited to announce my candidacy for Tulare County Supervisor, District 4,” said Mendoza. “Our county deserves strong, effective leadership that prioritizes public safety, economic development, water resiliency, and infrastructure. I am committed to working tirelessly to ensure Tulare County continues to thrive and that every resident has the opportunity to succeed.”

Mendoza currently serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Tulare County Association of Governments (TCAG), where he has played a key role in advancing transportation projects across the region. As a small business owner and CEO of an agricultural company, he understands the challenges local businesses face and will work to create policies that support economic growth and job creation.

In addition to his extensive leadership experience, Mendoza has earned the trust of the community through his years of service as a District Director for former Congressman Devin Nunes. He has also been endorsed by local law enforcement organizations, including the Tulare County Deputy Sheriff’s Association for Woodlake City Council, underscoring his unwavering commitment to public safety.

“Tulare County is at a crossroads, and we need leadership that can bring people together, find solutions, and deliver results,” Mendoza said. “I have spent my career advocating for our region, and I am ready to continue that work as your next County Supervisor.”

Mendoza’s campaign will focus on addressing pressing issues such as housing, transportation, and water security, while supporting law enforcement and fostering economic development.

For more information about Rudy Mendoza’s campaign or to get involved, please visit www.rudyforsupervisor.com or follow his campaign on social media.