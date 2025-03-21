City of Tulare explores development of Entertainment District along Highway 99

The City of Tulare is currently exploring the potential creation of an Entertainment District along Highway 99, situated at either the Cartmill Interchange or the newly established International Agri-Center Way Interchange. Entertainment Districts typically feature major retail destinations complemented by ancillary uses, such as movie theaters, hotels, and restaurants. To assess the feasibility and potential benefits of such a development, the City has engaged Victus Advisors, a consulting firm, to conduct an initial study comparing Tulare with other communities that host similar districts. In these communities, key attractions include establishments like Bass Pro Shop, Great Wolf Lodge, Dave & Busters, and Topgolf, among others.

The consultant will present the findings and recommendations from the initial study during the City Council’s Strategic Planning Session on Friday, March 21, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. to Noon in the Council Chamber. A key component of the recommendations is the consideration of an indoor sports-recreation facility, which could attract sports tournaments to Tulare, generating additional tourism-related overnight stays and sales tax revenue. In addition, the facility would offer recreational benefits to local residents and could serve as a central feature within the proposed Entertainment District.

City Manager Marc Mondell expressed his enthusiasm for the potential project: “This potential project is very exciting in that it would provide more entertainment, recreation, and shopping opportunities for our residents while also showcasing our amazing community. I was very fortunate to have been previously involved in a similar indoor sports-recreation facility in my last community which the City could pursue on its own or in partnership with another jurisdiction, either way works.”

The proposed indoor sports-recreation facility is also identified as a priority in the City’s recently adopted Parks Master Plan, making its inclusion in this broader initiative particularly timely. The consultant is now moving into the second phase of the analysis, which will involve developing financial projections, cost estimates, and gauging private sector interest in investment opportunities for the project.