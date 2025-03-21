California Farm Bureau president highlights urgent challenges facing agriculture

California Farm Bureau President Shannon Douglass identified critical issues facing the state’s farmers and ranchers, stressing immediate action is needed to support small and mid-sized farms, streamline regulations and invest in innovative water management practices.

“Agriculture has been the backbone of California’s economy for generations,” Douglass said. “However, today, our sector is facing significant challenges that (not only) threaten our state’s economy but the very future of food and farming.”

On behalf of the California Agricultural Coalition, Douglass spoke during a press conference Wednesday at the California State Capitol. She was joined by fellow coalition members Michael Miiller, director of government relations for the California Association of Winegrape Growers, and Roger Isom, president/CEO of the California Cotton Ginners & Growers Association and Western Tree Nut Association.

California has lost 15,000 farms between 2012 and 2022, according to the most recent U.S. Census of Agriculture, Douglass said. Pointing to the rising regulatory pressures facing farmers, she cited a Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, study that found regulatory costs and the cost of compliance by agriculture have increased nearly 1,400% in less than 20 years.

“We must examine and streamline the regulatory framework that governs agriculture. While there are regulations that are needed, they should be tailored to support farming and not drive up costs,” Douglass said. “We need to find a better balance that supports sustainable farming practices without putting an undue burden on our growers.”

Citing high costs of labor, energy, transportation, litigation and water availability challenges, Miiller of CAWG said, “California is no longer affordable for many growers.” He added there is a commitment from many state lawmakers to make affordability part of the conversation when crafting legislation.

“Our farmers face challenges that nobody else in the world faces,” Isom said. “Frankly, we can’t compete on a level playing field with states across the country or other nations.”

The coalition, which includes 32 statewide agricultural organizations, Isom said, is asking the California Legislature for $600 million a year for five years to fund programs to help farmers through the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund. “This is a win-win to help ag and the environment,” he said.

Douglass concluded that the challenges facing California agriculture are urgent but not insurmountable. “By working together, with farmers, regulators and policymakers, we can create a more sustainable and resilient agricultural system that continues to feed our state and nation.”

The California Farm Bureau works to protect family farms and ranches on behalf of more than 26,000 members statewide and as part of a nationwide network of 5.8 million Farm Bureau members.