Bartlett Park to reopen with celebration

After two years of closure due to severe damage from the floods in March 2023, Bartlett Park has officially reopened to the public. The beloved community Park east of Porterville has undergone extensive restoration efforts to bring it back to life, along with significant upgrades, improved amenities, modernizations, and new additions.

Bartlett Park has long served as a cherished outdoor retreat for residents and visitors. The extreme weather conditions of early 2023 caused significant flood damage to the Park’s infrastructure, prompting a full-scale rehabilitation project including replacing arbors, picnic areas, and recreational facilities.

“We are thrilled to welcome the community back to Bartlett Park,” said Dennis Townsend, Tulare County Supervisor District 5. “This Park is an essential part of our County’s natural beauty and recreational space, and we appreciate the patience and support of the surrounding residents during this recovery process.”

A reopening celebration will be held on Friday, March 28, 2025 beginning at 10:00 a.m. and will feature remarks from local officials followed by a ribbon cutting by the Porterville Chamber of Commerce. Residents are encouraged to visit and enjoy the revitalized green space once again.