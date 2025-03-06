West Hills Community College District honored by Achieving the Dream

West Hills Community College District (WHCCD) is proud to announce that both of its colleges, Lemoore College and Coalinga College, have been recognized by Achieving the Dream (ATD) for their commitment to student success and equity. Lemoore College has been named a Leader College of Distinction, one of only eight institutions nationwide to receive this prestigious honor in 2025. Coalinga College has been designated a Leader College, a recognition awarded to 12 institutions this year.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and passion of our faculty, staff, and students,” said Lemoore College President James Preston. “At Lemoore College, we are committed to creating a student-centered learning environment that empowers individuals to reach their fullest potential. This designation as a Leader College of Distinction highlights our incredible progress.”

“These honors reflect our district’s unwavering commitment to student achievement,” said Dr. Carla Tweed, President of Coalinga College. “Our faculty and staff have worked diligently to create innovative programs that support our students in achieving their goals. This national recognition affirms that our efforts are making a difference.”

Notably, Lemoore College and Coalinga College are the only two community colleges in California to receive these distinctions, further solidifying West Hills Community College District’s leadership in higher education.

“This achievement underscores the dedication of our entire district to fostering student success,” said Dr. Robert Pimentel, Chancellor of WHCCD. “We have focused on equity-driven initiatives and evidence-based strategies that ensure all students have the resources to thrive. This recognition from Achieving the Dream affirms the positive impact of our work.”

Achieving the Dream’s Leader College and Leader College of Distinction designations recognize institutions that demonstrate sustained improvements in student outcomes and a strong commitment to closing equity gaps. West Hills Community College District has implemented comprehensive support services, innovative instructional practices, and expanded access to educational opportunities to enhance student success.

For more information about West Hills Community College District and its student success initiatives, visit www.westhillscollege.com.