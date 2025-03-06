Tulare County Behavioral Health expands services with commitment to community

Tulare County Behavioral Health has been actively engaged in identifying community needs, meeting state standards, and enhancing the behavioral health system through community outreach and engagement with local partners, focus groups, community surveys, and advisory boards. During this time, Disability Rights California (DRC) also launched an investigation into local services and identified areas for improvement. Tulare County Behavioral Health remains steadfast in its commitment to providing accessible, community-based mental health care and continues to build on existing services and initiatives to ensure the well-being of Tulare County residents.

We acknowledge the importance of tailoring mental and behavioral health services to meet the diverse needs of our residents and those we serve. Tulare County Behavioral Health, alongside our healthcare providers and community partners, continues to work diligently to identify and implement improvements to our behavioral health system that fosters inclusivity and accessibility.

Tulare County Behavioral Health has already begun addressing key issues in expanding our behavioral health services and crisis response programs by increasing local treatment facilities and expanding services to our most vulnerable populations. Through these efforts, we have reduced reliance on law enforcement for crisis intervention while promoting voluntary and community-based treatment. Recognizing the importance of proactive support Tulare County Behavioral Health has already initiated plans to enhance crisis response, bolster mobile crisis teams, and collaborate with local school districts to ensure youth receive appropriate behavioral health support.

The settlement agreement with Disability Rights California, dated February 24, 2025, reinforces Tulare County’s ongoing initiatives. Under the agreement, Tulare County Behavioral Health committed to several key enhancements that were already underway, including:

Strengthening its 24/7 community-based crisis response services to ensure they are trauma-informed, culturally responsive, and gender-affirming.

Expanding mobile crisis teams to provide immediate, non-law enforcement intervention for individuals experiencing mental health crises.

Collaborate with local school districts to implement behavioral health services that prioritize student well-being and reduce law enforcement involvement.

Partnering with community-based providers to ensure culturally competent behavioral health care is available to underserved communities.

Enhancing access to intensive behavioral health services such Full-Service Partnerships, Assertive Community Treatment (ACT), and youth services to support individuals with housing, employment, education, and therapy.

Investing in permanent supportive housing with at least 20 new units county-wide and connection for 100 individuals to local housing opportunities via vouchers and housing supports.

Engaging community leaders from underserved communities and hosting stakeholder meetings to ensure continuous improvement and responsiveness to residents’ needs.

We cannot do this work alone and will partner with statewide experts such as Sandra Sinz, with County Behavioral Health Experience, who will support the implementation process over the next three years, ensuring all commitments are met. Tulare County Behavioral Health continues to work diligently to build a robust behavioral health system for our community and remains focused on ensuring all members of our community receive the care and resources they need to thrive.