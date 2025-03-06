Rain brings new schedule for sewer line

Due to the weather conditions forecasted for next week, the City of Visalia’s sewer construction work along Shirk Avenue in northwest Visalia, has been pushed to Monday, March 17.

If clear skies allow, crews will begin the sewer work on March 17 with work continuing through March 21, 2025. Construction areas remain the same, the project will begin at the northern end of Shirk Avenue, specifically just north of Oriole Avenue, and will extend northward, reaching beyond the Shirk and Riggin Avenues intersection.

This work is phase 1 of the Shirk Capacity Enhancement Project and will include the installation of 400 linear feet of new sewer pipe to bolster the existing infrastructure.

The Riggin Avenue and Shirk Avenue intersection and northbound and southbound Shirk Avenue just north of Ferguson Avenue will now be closed on Monday, March 17, 2025, and will reopen Friday, March 21, 2025. Dates are still subject to change based on weather conditions; updates will be sent via press release if inclement weather causes work to be rescheduled.

Travelers are asked to follow the posted detours and slow for the cone zone. Those who live, work, or are visiting businesses on Shirk Avenue will be able to access the area.

The Shirk Capacity Enhancement Project includes the installation of a 48” mainline sanitary sewer line, storm drain line, curb and gutter, median curb, signalization and street lighting, striping, and roadway widening of Shirk Ave.

The City of Visalia is working with engineering firm VRPA Technologies, Inc. and construction management team NV5 on the project.

To receive text message updates on this project, text the word Shirk to (888) 477-3146. For questions or more information, visit www.visalia.city/shirk or contact the City of Visalia Building and Engineering Department’s Diego Corvera at [email protected] or (559) 713-4209.