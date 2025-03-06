Free OSHA workplace training now available – ‘Ergonomics for Every Day Efficiency’

CSET is excited to unveil our latest OSHA training program, “Ergonomics for Every Day Efficiency.” This FREE, comprehensive workplace safety training is designed to enhance employees’ understanding of ergonomics and its impact on workplace safety and productivity. Each employee who successfully completes this two-hour immersive training will receive a certificate of completion.

“Ergonomics for Every Day Efficiency” covers a wide range of critical topics, including:

What is Ergonomics?

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Hierarchy of Controls

Ergonomics in Different Occupations

Employer Tips

Benefits of Ergonomics

This in-person training accommodates diverse organizational needs. Each session requires a minimum of three trainees and can accommodate up to 40 people at a time. For groups larger than 40, multiple training sessions will be scheduled to ensure everyone receives the full benefit of the program.

“We are proud to offer this critical training to our community, ensuring that organizations and workers are equipped with the knowledge to prevent injuries and improve workplace efficiency,” said Teresa Guzman, Division Director of the Sequoia Community Corps. “Our goal is to empower businesses with the tools they need to create safer, more productive work environments, and we are honored to be leading the way in workplace safety training.”

The Sequoia Community Corps is proud to be the only Corps among the 14 in California to be awarded this OSHA grant, underscoring our commitment to workplace safety and excellence in training.

Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance your workplace safety measures with expert-led training. Secure your spot in “Ergonomics for Every Day Efficiency” today! For more information or to schedule a training session, please contact Emily Bettencourt at (559) 741-4675 or email [email protected].