Cyclum to unveil NextGen Travel Center at site dedication ceremony in Tulare, CA

Cyclum is proud to announce the Site Dedication Ceremony of its first next generation Traditional, Transitional and Renewable “TTR” fuel travel center at Mefford Airfield in Tulare, California, on March 13, 2025, at 1:00 PM. This state-of-the-art facility marks a pivotal step in Cyclum’s ambitious plan to develop approximately 400 next-generation travel centers nationwide over the next ten years, blending traditional fueling options with cutting-edge zero-carbon solutions, renewable diesel, hydrogen, renewable compressed natural gas (CNG), and electric vehicle (EV) charging.

The Tulare facility is designed to provide a new standard of convenience and sustainability for fleets and travelers, featuring premium fresh food offerings, modern amenities, and innovative fueling solutions. This site reflects Cyclum’s mission to revolutionize the travel center experience while supporting a cleaner, more sustainable transportation future.

“This dedication ceremony is a testament to Cyclum’s commitment to innovation and sustainability in the travel center industry,” said Brian Profitt, CEO of Cyclum. “Tulare is just the beginning as we pave the way for a greener and more efficient future for fleets and travelers.”

The event is part of the 2025 Trucking with Clean Fuels Conference at the International Agri-Center in Tulare from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM earlier in the day. The conference provides fleet operators and industry leaders the opportunity to explore advancements in clean fuel technologies, including a Ride & Drive experience, an exhibitor expo, and expert-led sessions.

“We are honored to partner with Cyclum to bring this groundbreaking facility to Tulare,” added JV Partner Ben Khatirine. “Collaborating with the city has been a rewarding process, and we are excited to continue working with the local community to make this site a success. This facility will serve as a critical fueling hub and a model for modern, sustainable travel centers.”