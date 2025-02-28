Visit your nearest Tulare County Library Branch for Read Across America Week from March 2-8, 2025!

Kids and teens (ages 0-18) are invited to participate in Tulare County Library’s Read Across America March Book Madness! Complete the activity during the week to earn a color changing mood pencil and a chance to win a $20 Target gift card provided by the Friends of the Tulare County Library. One pencil and entry per participant while supplies last.

Join us in celebrating a nation of diverse readers all year long with Read Across America. When we take time to read with children, we show them that reading matters. By reading books featuring characters of all races, genders, and backgrounds, young readers discover their own voices and gain insight from the experiences of others.

Learn more about Read Across America by visiting www.nea.org/professional-excellence/student-engagement/read-across-america.

