Reception for Porterville Art Show to be held Thursday, February 27

A reception for the third annual Museum Masterpieces: Youth Art Show will be held Thursday, February 27 to debut nearly 400 pieces of student artwork from Porterville area small schools. The opening reception for the student artists will be held from 3:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Porterville Historical Museum, located at 257 North D Street in Porterville.

The annual showcase gives young artists the opportunity to have their work displayed in the Main Exhibit Hall of the Porterville Historical Museum throughout Arts Education Month in March. The Museum Masterpieces: Youth Art Show is open to TK-8th grade students in the Porterville area.

This year’s event features hundreds of student artwork from Alta Vista, Ducor, Hope, Rockford, Saucelito, Springville, Terra Bella, and Woodville school districts. Museum Masterpieces has nearly doubled in size since last year and continues to grow. The collaboration is part of the QUAIL Project, TCOE’s federally-funded arts program. One of the main goals of QUAIL is the development of new arts-related community partnerships and events.

The exhibition is open to the public throughout the month of March from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. every Friday and Saturday.

“We are honored to continue partnering with the Porterville Historical Museum to showcase the artwork of our south county students,” said Kate Stover, TCOE’s Visual & Performing Arts Staff Development & Curriculum Specialist