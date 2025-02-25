Costa votes against GOP Budget Proposal

Congressman Jim Costa (CA-21) released the following statement he voted against the Republicans’ budget blueprint that would deliver $4.5 trillion in tax breaks and $2 trillion in spending cuts that could impact Medicaid and other key healthcare programs.

“Republicans budget resolution is a direct assault on the hardworking families of the San Joaquin Valley. This reckless budget prioritizes the wealthy while devastating those who need help the most. I voted no because this resolution is bad for our Valley and a threat to the well-being of the people I represent.” said Congressman Costa.

The Republican Budget proposal threatens the healthcare and well-being of the people of California’s 21st Congressional District.

456,532 people on Medicaid are at risk of losing their health, including 133,709 children under 19 years old, and 22,577 seniors over 65 years old.

131,000 people would lose their food stamps/SNAP benefits.

would lose their food stamps/SNAP benefits. 25,000 people who receive coverage through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) would see their average premium go up by $1,870 per year – 91% increase.

In total, there are 1.8 million Medicaid recipients across the San Joaquin Valley including San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Kern.

Additionally, more than $934,505 from the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) and $1.8 million from the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) in federal conservation and energy funds are being withheld from farmers in California’s 21st Congressional District.