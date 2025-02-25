Costa votes against GOP Budget Proposal

Congressman Jim Costa (CA-21) released the following statement he voted against the Republicans’ budget blueprint that would deliver $4.5 trillion in tax breaks and $2 trillion in spending cuts that could impact Medicaid and other key healthcare programs.
“Republicans budget resolution is a direct assault on the hardworking families of the San Joaquin Valley. This reckless budget prioritizes the wealthy while devastating those who need help the most. I voted no because this resolution is bad for our Valley and a threat to the well-being of the people I represent.” said Congressman Costa.
The Republican Budget proposal threatens the healthcare and well-being of the people of California’s 21st Congressional District.
- 456,532 people on Medicaid are at risk of losing their health, including 133,709 children under 19 years old, and 22,577 seniors over 65 years old.
- 131,000 people would lose their food stamps/SNAP benefits.
- 25,000 people who receive coverage through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) would see their average premium go up by $1,870 per year – 91% increase.
In total, there are 1.8 million Medicaid recipients across the San Joaquin Valley including San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Kern.
Additionally, more than $934,505 from the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) and $1.8 million from the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) in federal conservation and energy funds are being withheld from farmers in California’s 21st Congressional District.