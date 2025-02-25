College of the Sequoias Evacuates Visalia Campus Following Potential Threat

Visalia, CA – On the evening of February 25, 2025, the College of the Sequoias (COS) Visalia Campus District Police, was notified by – On the evening of February 25, 2025, the College of the Sequoias (COS) Visalia Campus District Police, was notified by Tulare County Sheriff’s Department, that they had received notice from an outside agency of a potential threat. Out of an abundance of caution and with the safety of students, faculty, and staff as the top priority, COS promptly evacuated the Visalia Campus at approximately 5:30 p.m.

By 6:30 p.m., after a thorough assessment, authorities confirmed that the campus was clear of any active threat.

As a precautionary measure, the Visalia Campus will remain closed this evening Tuesday, February 25th, and all classes will be canceled. College of the Sequoias Visalia Campus will resume business hours and class schedule tomorrow, Wednesday, February 26th.

College of the Sequoias is committed to the safety and well-being of our campus community and appreciates the swift response and collaboration of local law enforcement agencies. We encourage students and staff to stay informed through official COS communication channels for any further updates.

