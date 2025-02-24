Rep. Jim Costa Denounces Trump’s Betrayal of Ukraine, Demands Accountability and Stronger Leadership

On the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Congressman Jim Costa (CA-21) denounced Putin’s aggression and the U.S. vote against the United Nations resolution condemning Russia.

“On the 3rd anniversary of Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, I am appalled by the United States vote siding with Russia, North Korea, Iran, and other Moscow-backed nations against a UN resolution condemning Russian aggression,” said Congressman Costa. “This is a betrayal of Ukraine and of democracy itself. Putin is a war criminal, and this vote undermines our commitment to justice and global unity. It divides us and our longstanding allies. We cannot afford to stand with tyrants – supporting Ukraine is about defending freedom, but it’s about our support for democratic nations around the world. We must do better.”

Costa co-sponsored a resolution reaffirming the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity as Russia’s illegal full-scale invasion of Ukraine hits its third year.