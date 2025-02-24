Rep. Jim Costa Denounces Trump’s Betrayal of Ukraine, Demands Accountability and Stronger Leadership

Posted on by Valley Voice Contributor

On the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Congressman Jim Costa (CA-21) denounced Putin’s aggression and the U.S. vote against the United Nations resolution condemning Russia.

“On the 3rd anniversary of Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, I am appalled by the United States vote siding with Russia, North Korea, Iran, and other Moscow-backed nations against a UN resolution condemning Russian aggression,” said Congressman Costa. “This is a betrayal of Ukraine and of democracy itself. Putin is a war criminal, and this vote undermines our commitment to justice and global unity. It divides us and our longstanding allies. We cannot afford to stand with tyrants – supporting Ukraine is about defending freedom, but it’s about our support for democratic nations around the world. We must do better.”

Costa co-sponsored a resolution reaffirming the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity as Russia’s illegal full-scale invasion of Ukraine hits its third year.

Use your voice

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *