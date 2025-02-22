Donna’s Calendar of Events

Community Theater

“Tinker Bell” by The Enchanted Playhouse tells the story of Peter Pan from Tink’s point of view. Runs Feb. 14-16 and 21-23 at the Rotary Theatre, 330 S. Dollner. Google: Enchanted Playhouse Theater Company

“Little Shop of Horrors,” a musical about a hapless florist raising a plant that feeds on human blood, is presented by El Diamante High School, Feb. 20-22 at L.J. Williams Theatre, 1001 W. Main, Visalia. www.edhstheater.ludus.com

“Steel Magnolias,” a comedy-drama about women in a Louisiana beauty salon facing life’s challenges, runs Feb. 28-March 16 at the Ice House Theatre, 410 E. Race. www.visaliaicehouse.com

“Shrek the Musical” will be on stage March 13-22 at the College of the Sequoias Theatre, 915 S. Mooney. www.cos.edu.theatre

Art shows

Arts Visalia shows Mirabel Wigon’s paintings of hope in this tumultuous world and works by the Visalia Senior Center painters from Feb.6-March 1. Open Wednesdays-Saturdays 12-5:30 p.m. 559 739-0905 or www.artsvisalia.org

Brandon-Mitchell Gallery hosts a photography show by Valley Photographers, a wide variety of newspaper, portrait, wildlife and sports photos. Open January and February during the First Friday Art Walks in Downtown, after service at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays and by appointment. 117 S. Locust, Visalia, 559 625-2441 or www.brandonmitchellgallery.org

College of the Sequoias Gallery hosts a show on Human Rights & Social Justice from Jan. 28-March 7. Open Tuesdays-Thursdays 10-4. Room 214 (downstairs) in the Kaweah Building, 915 S. Mooney, Visalia. Free 20-minute parking in the circle drive. www.facebook.com/costartgallery

College of the Sequoias Library is showing works by Audrey Barcio, Nancy Daly and Millian Giang Pham through February. 915 S. Mooney, Visalia. www.facebook.com/cosartgallery

The Oval Gallery displays “Reflections of Bodily Autonomy” in February, a collection of Michelle Goans’s work that incorporates imagery of plants, inanimate objects and animals historically associated with abortion and birth control, asking the viewer to reflect on the importance of a person’s right to make decisions about one’s own body. 808 N. Court. Open Tuesdays & Thursdays 10-2, Fridays 5-9 p.m. and Saturdays 2-8 p.m. www.instagram.com/theovalgallery

Tulare City Historical Museum hosts a Black History Month display by the Hudson Institute of African American Heritage and Global Arts Museum. From Feb. 6-March 1. 444 W. Tulare Ave., Tulare. Open Thursdays-Saturdays 10-4. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

Tulare City Historical Museum features artwork by Tipton Elementary, Middle and High School students. From March 6-29. 444 W. Tulare Ave., Tulare. Open Thursdays-Saturdays 10-4. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

The Center for Art, Culture and History in Exeter (CACHE) displays “Opposites Attract,” featuring representational art by local artist Arnie Jones and a group exhibit of abstract work, Jan. 11-March 30. Open Mon, Thurs, Fri 10-4 (closed 12-12:30) and Sat & Sun 12-4. 125 South B St. 559 592-5900 or www.cach-exeter.org

“Lindsay Pioneer Businesses Exhibit” is on display at the Lindsay Museum and Gallery, 165 N. Gale Hill, through February. Photographs of businesses that came and went during the town’s first 50 years. Open Fridays 12-4 p.m. [email protected]

Kings Art Center presents “Persian Calligraphy in Abstract” by Sacramento artist Hesam Sabetian Jan. 17-March 16. Open Wednesdays-Fridays 12-5 and Saturdays & Sundays 12-3. 605 N. Douty, Hanford. www.kingsartcenter.org

Special events

Tulare County Museum: Celebrating Black History Month will show their “African American Experiences in Tulare County” video every Saturday and Sunday in February from 12-3:30 p.m. Also on display is their Black History Exhibit. Instagram: Tulare County Museum: Celebrating Black History Month

Events by date

Saturday, Feb. 22

Visalia’s 21 st Annual Chinese New Year Celebration Fair from 12-4 p.m. celebrates the Year of the Snake with Chinese dragon parade, lantern making, wishing tree booth, food and drawings. At the Center for Integrated Medicine, 816 W. Oak. 559 625-4246 or Facebook: Center for Integrated Medicine

The Sequoia Symphony plays Beethoven's third symphony in concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 732-8600 or sequoiasymphonyorchestra.com

A Taste of Cinema, multi-course plated meal inspired by the iconic dishes from Disney-Pixar’s “Ratatouille.” 7 p.m. at The Hyde (formerly The Lamp Liter), 3200 W. Mineral King, Visalia. Eventbrite: A Taste of Cinema

Boots & Brews features live music, line dancing and mechanical bull riding from 2-10 p.m. at 1852 Soccer City, 707 W. Murray, Visalia. downtownvisalia.com/events

“Reagan” (2024), telling how Ronald Reagan overcame the odds to become president, is shown at 7 p.m. at the Hanford Fox Theatre, 326 N. Irwin. 559 584-7823 or foxhanford.com

Saturday, March 1

ProYouth 5K and 2 mile Color Run begins at 9 a.m. at Mooney Grove, 27000 S. Mooney, Visalia. Registrants get a white shsirt that will be blasted with color throughout the run. Facebook: ProYouth 5K & 2 Mile Color Run

“Big Daddy” (1999) will be shown at 7 p.m. at the Hanford Fox Theatre, 326 N. Irwin. A 32-year-old (Adam Sandler) has to find a wy to grow up so adopts a 5-year-old kid. foxhanford.com

Saturday, March 8

End of the Trail Half Marathan and 10K Race begins at 7 a.m. at Mooney Grove, 27000 S. Mooney, Visalia. Facebook: End of the Trail

“Only the Brave” (2017) tells the true story of an elite crew of firefighters who died in an Arizona fire. Free at 2 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. Tour the American Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicle. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

“Napoleon Dynamite” (2004) is shown at 7 p.m. at the Hanford Fox Theatre, , 326 N. Irwin. 559 584-7823 or foxhanford.com

Tuesday, March 11

Hike at Kaweah Oaks Preserve at 10 a.m., hosted by MomCo in Exeter. All moms are welcome. 299979 Road 182, Exeter. exeter.com/MomCoExeter

Saturday, March 15

Patrick’s Day Parade begins at 10 a.m. on Main Street, Visalia, followed by the Irish Fest from 1-5 p.m. at Visalia Recreation Park, 300 N. Giddings. Over 50 local breweries, food trucks and live music. Benefits local charities. www.visaliabreakfastlions.org

“Body, Mind, Spirit Expo” from 10-3 features booths and workshops on such alternative health methods as Qi Gong, yoga and aura photography. Hosted by the Center for Spiritual Living and The Crystal Barn. 117 S. Locust, Visalia. cslvisalia.org/events

Rocky Hill Motorfest from 12-3 in Downtown Exeter. Facebook: Rocky Hill Motorfest

Silent movies featuring Buster Keaton and Harold Loyd with music on the Mighty Wurlitzer Pipe Organ at 7:30 p.m. at the Hanford Fox Theatre, 326 N. Irwin. 559 584-7823 or foxhanford.com

Sunday, March 16

Kings Symphony Spring Concert featuring the young artist competition winner at 4 p.m. at the Hanford Fox Theatre, 326 N. Irwin. 559 584-7823 or foxhanford.com