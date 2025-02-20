Visit Visalia Orchard and Blossom Trail Map is Available

Visit Visalia is excited to announce the Orchards and Blossom Trail map is available for visitors wishing to experience this spectacular annual event. Each spring, groves in and around Visalia are awash with color as the almond, stone-fruit and citrus trees begin their bloom. The season is from mid-February to April, making spring the best time to explore the back roads and country lanes in and around Visalia. The map is available for free online or at the Visit Visalia office. Whether heading to Sequoia or Kings Canyon National Park or simply taking a weekend drive, this burst of color is must-see. Visit Visalia offers multiple ways to explore this spring.

Visalia Blossom and Orchard Trail

Three-quarters of the country’s fruits and nuts are grown in California, including nearly 80% of the country’s supply of almonds and citrus. Visalia, in Tulare County, is a powerhouse of agriculture with the surrounding fields dominating the landscape with blossoms as the almond trees, stone fruit (peaches, nectarines, plums) and citrus display their colors. The Blossom and Orchard Trail Map, available now in time for the annual springtime event, is free and available on the Visit Visalia website. (https://www.visitvisalia.com/itineraries/visalia-blossom-and-orchard-trail)

Stop and Enjoy

Additional blossom season experiences include a stop along the route at Bravo Farms, in Traver (https://bravofarms.com/pages/traver). This roadside attraction offers exciting views of the orchards from their elevated walkway and seven-story Tree House, Bravo Farms Cheese Making observation and seasonal lunch specials.

Shop and learn at Naturally Nuts (https://www.naturallynuts.com/) where 34 different types of almonds are available as well as a variety of other products like walnuts and pistachios, dried fruits, honey and more.

Seasonal Fruit Stands and Farmer’s Market

Local fruit stands dot the roadsides. Stop at any of the farm stands to get the ripest, in-season produce. The local Farmer’s Markets are worth visiting as farmers, artisans, and community groups local to this California region bring their produce and products to the markets.

The year-round weekly farmers market is Saturday mornings from 8:00 am to 11:30 am at Mooney Blvd and Main Street and seasonally (April to December) in downtown Visalia on Thursday evenings on Church Street at Main Street from 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm. Both offer the very best seasonal produce. A list of farm stands, farmer’s markets and u-pick options is available on the Visit Visalia website. (https://www.visitvisalia.com/itineraries/farm-fresh-itinerary)

Wildflowers

Wildflowers color the landscape with orange, purple, yellow and red flowers like California poppies, fiddlenecks and baby blue eyes. Sequoia Riverlands Trust (https://sequoiariverlands.org/) properties make for excellent wildflower viewing and photography. Dry Creek Preserve, Homer Ranch, and Blue Oak Ranch are just a few of the preserves that wildflower lovers can explore.

Wildflowers can be viewed in nearby Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks from the foothills and into the higher elevations of the parks. The Visalia Blossom and Orchard Trail suggests alternate, scenic routes from Visalia to the national park entrances for maximum blossom and wildflower emersion.