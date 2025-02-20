Visalia Players at the Ice House Theater proudly present Steel Magnolias”

The Visalia Players at The Ice House Theater proudly announces their 2025 season opener, “ Steel Magnolias”. This powerful and touching production takes the audience into the center of 6 women’s lives and their unbreakable bond as they face the joys and challenges of love, loss, friendship, and the stages of life.

“We are so excited to bring “Steel Magnolias” to the stage as our season opener,” says Charlotte Garcia Da Rosa, show producer. “This play is filled with laughter, love, vulnerability and the unshakable bond shared between six southern women portrayed so honestly by this stellar cast. We can’t wait for our audience to experience this show!”

Hilarious and touching, this play for six women is set in a beauty parlour in Louisiana. Through four scenes spanning three years the staff and customers engage in small-town gossip, but we see a deep strength and purposefulness emerge through Shelby’s struggle with diabetes and her decision to have a child despite the risks. Ultimately ending with tragic loss, “Steel Magnolias” shares the power and support of female friendship while navigating life’s hardest and most beautiful moments.

The fantastic cast of “Steel Magnolias” includes:

Brynn Saponara as M’Lynn Eatenton

Mia Anderson as Shelby Eatenton

Christa Reiber as Truvy Jones

Irisa Fox as Annelle Dupuy Desoto

Ali Janusiewiecz as Clairee Belcher

Robin Hammond as Ousier Boudreaux

Sarah Jackson, Shanna Meier and Dana Huffaker – understudies

“Steel Magnolias” performs for 3 weekends opening on Friday, February 28, 2025, with Friday and Saturday evening performances at 7:30pm, and Sunday matinees at 2pm.

To purchase tickets, go to www.visaliaicehouce.com