Students to show off Science Fair projects at annual STEAM Expo

The public is invited to see the work of 85 students, who have created 55 projects for the annual Science & Engineering Fair on Saturday, March 1. Students have created projects for a variety of competition categories, addressing real-world issues and applying the scientific method to test their ideas. The public will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite project, which will receive the Community Choice Award. Judges will select the top six projects to advance to the 2025 California Science & Engineering Fair, being held virtually in April.

The Science Fair is being held in conjunction with the annual STEAM Expo at TCOE’s Mooney Administration Building and Planetarium & Science Center from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on March 1. The events are free to the public and will feature plenty of hands-on science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM) activities for Central Valley families and children of all ages.

Attendees can try their hands at aerospace engineering by designing and launching their own rockets. STARBASE Porterville – the newly opened STEAM lab at Porterville Military Academy – will be on-hand with a display of drones. Community booths also include AIMS Center for Math and Science Education, Arts Visalia Visual Art Center, Cal Fire Tulare Unit, Circle J and SCICON, Master Gardeners Tulare/Kings Counties, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, Tulare County Sheriff’s Crime Lab, the Sycamore Valley Academy FIRST LEGO Explorer Club, and the University of California Merced, Natural Reserve System.