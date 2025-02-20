San Joaquin Valley Homes closes on 4,500th home

San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) has closed its 4,500th home in their 11th year of the homebuilding business. To recognize this milestone, SJV Homes is commemorating the homebuyer with a check for $4,500.

“We’re thrilled to recognize our 4,500th home closing by sharing this moment with the Salcedo family, who just closed on their new home at Wrenwood in Delano last December,” said Joe Leal, one of the founders of the private home-building company based in Visalia. “We’re honored these first-time homebuyers trusted us to build their new family home.”

“We shopped several builders and found that Wrenwood by San Joaquin Valley Homes in Delano was the perfect fit for us. Its location is just 10 minutes from our family and the close access to the highway is great,” stated Guadalupe Salcedo.

When the Salcedo family walked into the Walden plan, the finishes were beautiful and it was just as the sales agent described to them. “It had everything we wanted in a new home; it was meant to be!” exclaimed Guadalupe. “Additionally, our home agent Nataly along with our lender Diana answered all our questions with fast responses and addressed any of our concerns. They made the process go very smoothly.”

Founded in 2013, the company has grown steadily and is now one of the most active homebuilding operations in the Central Valley. Leal credits his employees and outstanding sub-contractors as the catalyst behind its success.

“Our growth is the result of hard work and dedication by our entire team,” Leal said. “Together, we will continue to build quality homes that our customers love and creating communities where families can flourish.”

SJV Homes is a local homebuilder currently developing new home neighborhoods in Delano, Dinuba, Hanford, Porterville, Sanger, Tulare, Visalia and West Visalia. SJV Homes has repeatedly earned a place on the prestigious Builder 100 list, a ranking of the top homebuilders in the United States put out each year by Builder magazine.