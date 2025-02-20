Kaweah Health celebrates recognition by Healthgrades as top hospital for spinal surgery

Kaweah Health Medical Center celebrated being named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Spine Surgery™ 2024-2025 by Healthgrades on Tuesday, Feb. 4. More than 4,500 hospitals were evaluated nationwide, and Kaweah Health was one of 21 California hospitals chosen.

Each year, Kaweah Health performs about 500 spine procedures. Through collaboration with spine surgeons Dr. Mathias Daniels, board-certified and spine fellowship-trained, and Dr. Frank Feng, board-certified and spine fellowship-trained, and neurosurgeons from Center Neurorestoration Associates, Kaweah Health patients receive world-class spine care in Visalia.

“Our goal at Kaweah Health is to provide world-class care,” said Mike Olmos, Kaweah Health Board of Directors President. “This recognition shows not only that we can do it, but that we are doing it.”

Tuesday’s event included proclamations from California Assemblymember Alexandra Macedo and the Tulare County Board of Supervisors recognizing Kaweah Health’s spine care teams. Dr. Daniels and Dr. Feng also took the opportunity to thank their teams — from those who work with them in the operating room to those who help in their office.

Feng, who has been performing surgery at Kaweah Health for more than 20 years, said spine care at the hospital will continue to stay world-class because of the experience of the caregivers.

“The reason I have stayed here is because I have this dedicated team that gets results,” Dr. Feng said.

Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance using objective quality measures, including clinical outcomes and patient safety, as well as patient experience. This recognition places Kaweah Health among the nation’s elite, affirming the expertise and dedication of its surgical teams, as well as its comprehensive approach to patient care.

To learn more about Kaweah Health’s rating visit healthgrades.com.