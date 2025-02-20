Cal Water partners with Walmart to expand payment options

To better support customers who prefer to pay their bills in person with cash or debit cards, California Water Service (Cal Water) has partnered with Walmart to enable these customers to pay their water bills at Walmart Bill Pay service counters nationwide at no additional cost.

With Walmart Bill Pay, Cal Water customers have a new option to pay in person using cash or debit cards at any Walmart location that offers bill payment services, with extended hours including nights and weekends to fit customers’ busy schedules. Bill payments are posted in near real time, so customers’ accounts stay current.

“As we continuously strive to enhance service for our customers, we are pleased to offer Walmart Bill Pay to provide cash- and debit card-paying customers another convenient option,” said Marty Kropelnicki, Cal Water Chairman and CEO. “This is just one part of our promise to provide quality, service, and value to our customers.”

To use Walmart Bill Pay, customers should visit Walmart’s MoneyCenter or Customer Service Desk. Customers will need their Cal Water account number and should ask the Walmart associate to use Walmart Bill Pay same-day processing. There is no added fee to use Walmart Bill Pay.