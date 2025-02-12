Ceremony planned to honor historic Sequoia Legacy Tree

A ceremony to pay tribute to Visalia’s beloved Sequoia Legacy Tree will be held Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 4:00 pm. Hosted by Visit Visalia, the event will acknowledge and celebrate the history of the landmark that has long stood as a symbol of friendship and connection with the nearby Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks. The giant sequoia tree, located on the west side of the downtown Visalia post office, was planted in 1936 as a three-year old sapling shortly after the post office was built. In 2016, in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service, it was dedicated as “The Sequoia Legacy Tree.”

The ninety-plus-year-old tree is slated for removal February 22, 2025, after months of treatment for a fungal infection proved ineffective. A professional evaluation of the tree declared the tree dead in July 2024. Located at the corner of Locust and Acequia Streets, the Sequoia Legacy Tree proudly welcomed locals and visitors alike to learn more about giant sequoias and the nearby Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks.

The community is invited to attend this free event that is appropriate for all age groups. Members of the National Park Service and the United States Postal Service will attend. A brief outline on the history of the tree will be presented by Visalia Heritage board member and local historian Terry Ommen.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, February 20, 2025

Time: 4:00 p.m.

Location: US Post Office – Downtown Visalia

111 W. Acequia Avenue, Visalia

For more information about the event, go to: https://www.visitvisalia.com/eventdetail/2183/celebrate-the-sequoia-legacy-tree.