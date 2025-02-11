Free Tax Preparation Services In Tulare County

Community Services Employment Training (CSET) is now providing free tax preparation services to residents of Tulare County. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program prepares federal and state tax returns at no cost to households with less than $67,000 in annual income. Eligible working families and individuals may also qualify for Federal and California Earned Income Tax Credits (CalEITC) that may reduce the amount of tax owed.

In person tax services are available at several sites throughout Tulare County (see list of locations with dates and times below). Tax documents can also be dropped off at one of our many VITA locations. Taxes will be prepared on a first-come, first-served basis. Customers will be informed about the filing process and contacted over the phone to review, schedule a pickup, and receive authorization to e-file. Customers may download the required documents checklist and intake forms at www.cset.org/vita. Customers can also complete their own taxes at home by visiting www.myfreetaxes.com.

About Earned Income Tax Credits

The amount of tax credits and cash back refund depends on household income and family size. Households earning less than $30,950 may be eligible for CalEITC up to $3,644 for tax year 2024. Workers filing state taxes with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) and current and former foster youth may also be eligible for CalEITC and the Young Child Tax Credit (YCTC).

Due to high call volumes, CSET will only answer questions about individual tax issues in person at tax sites. For more information on site locations and required documents please visit www.cset.org/vita or call (559) 741-4640.

VITA Site Locations and Schedule

VISALIA

CSET Main Office (312 NW 3rd Ave)

In person February 15, March 1, March 15, March 29 and April 12

VISALIA

Parenting Network (330 N. Johnson St.)

Tuesday – Friday in person and drop off

CUTLER

Cutler-Orosi Senior Center (12691 Ave. 408)

In person February 15, March 1, March 15, March 29 and April 12

Tuesday – Thursday drop off only

TULARE

Tulare Family Resource Center & Employment Connection Affiliate (155 N K. St.)

In person February 15, March 1, March 15, March 29 and April 12

Tuesday – Friday drop off only

PORTERVILLE

Government Plaza (1055 W. Henderson Ave)

In person February 15, March 1, March 15, March 29 and April 12

Tuesday – Friday drop off only

EARLIMART

Family Resource Center (176 N. Front St.)

Tuesday – Friday drop off only

EXETER

Exeter Senior Center (301 South E St.)

Tuesday – Thursday drop off only

Community Services Employment Training (CSET) combats poverty by providing individuals, families, and communities with the resources, skills, and opportunities to thrive. Since 1976, CSET has been the Community Action Agency for Tulare County. To learn more about CSET’s services and impact in Tulare County, please visit www.cset.org or call (559) 732-4194.