Donna’s Calendar of Events for the week of February 10!

Whether you have a romantic evening planned for Valentines, binge watching Oscar nominated movies, or avoiding the news at all costs, Donna’s calendar of Events has you covered!

Community Theater

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” William Shakespeare’s comedy about four young lovers, runs Jan. 31-Feb. 15 at Encore Theatre, 324 South N St., Tulare. 559 686-1300 or www.encoretulare.org

“Tinker Bell” by The Enchanted Playhouse tells the story of Peter Pan from Tink’s point of view. Runs Feb. 14-16 and 21-23 at the Rotary Theatre, 330 S. Dollner. Google: Enchanted Playhouse Theater Company

“Little Shop of Horrors,” a musical about a hapless florist raising a plant that feeds on human blood, is presented by El Diamante High School, Feb. 20-22 at L.J. Williams Theatre, 1001 W. Main, Visalia. www.edhstheater.ludus.com

“Steel Magnolias,” a comedy-drama about women in a Louisiana beauty salon facing life’s challenges, runs Feb. 28-March 16 at the Ice House Theatre, 410 E. Race. www.visaliaicehouse.com

Art shows

Arts Visalia shows Mirabel Wigon’s paintings of hope in this tumultuous world and works by the Visalia Senior Center painters from Feb.6-March 1. Open Wednesdays-Saturdays 12-5:30 p.m. 559 739-0905 or www.artsvisalia.org

Brandon-Mitchell Gallery hosts a photography show by Valley Photographers, a wide variety of newspaper, portrait, wildlife and sports photos. Open January and February during the First Friday Art Walks in Downtown, after service at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays and by appointment. 117 S. Locust, Visalia, 559 625-2441 or www.brandonmitchellgallery.org

College of the Sequoias Gallery hosts a show on Human Rights & Social Justice from Jan. 28-March 7. Open Tuesdays-Thursdays 10-4. Room 214 (downstairs) in the Kaweah Building, 915 S. Mooney, Visalia. Free 20-minute parking in the circle drive. www.facebook.com/costartgallery

College of the Sequoias Library is showing works by Audrey Barcio, Nancy Daly and Millian Giang Pham through February. 915 S. Mooney, Visalia. www.facebook.com/cosartgallery

The Oval Gallery displays “Reflections of Bodily Autonomy” in February, a collection of Michelle Goans’s work that incorporates imagery of plants, inanimate objects and animals historically associated with abortion and birth control, asking the viewer to reflect on the importance of a person’s right to make decisions about one’s own body. 808 N. Court. Open Tuesdays & Thursdays 10-2, Fridays 5-9 p.m. and Saturdays 2-8 p.m. www.instagram.com/theovalgallery

Tulare City Historical Museum presents its annual Tulare County Varied Impressions show with art depicting the people and places of Tulare County from Jan 9-Feb. 15. 444 W. Tulare Ave., Tulare. Open Thursdays-Saturdays 10-4. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

Tulare City Historical Museum hosts a Black History Month display by the Hudson Institute of African American Heritage and Global Arts Museum. From Feb. 6-March 1. 444 W. Tulare Ave., Tulare. Open Thursdays-Saturdays 10-4. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

The Center for Art, Culture and History in Exeter (CACHE) displays “Opposites Attract,” featuring representational art by local artist Arnie Jones and a group exhibit of abstract work, Jan. 11-March 30. Open Mon, Thurs, Fri 10-4 (closed 12-12:30) and Sat & Sun 12-4. 125 South B St. 559 592-5900 or www.cach-exeter.org

“Lindsay Pioneer Businesses Exhibit” is on display at the Lindsay Museum and Gallery, 165 N. Gale Hill, through February. Photographs of businesses that came and went during the town’s first 50 years. Open Fridays 12-4 p.m. [email protected]

Kings Art Center presents “Persian Calligraphy in Abstract” by Sacramento artist Hesam Sabetian Jan. 17-March 16. Open Wednesdays-Fridays 12-5 and Saturdays & Sundays 12-3. 605 N. Douty, Hanford. www.kingsartcenter.org

Special events

World Ag Expo, the largest annual agriculture show of its kind, runs Feb. 11-13 at the International Ag Center, 4500 S. Laspina, Tulare. www.worldagexpo.com

Tulare County Museum: Celebrating Black History Month will show their “African American Experiences in Tulare County” video every Saturday and Sunday in February from 12-3:30 p.m. Also on display is their Black History Exhibit. Instagram: Tulare County Museum: Celebrating Black History Month

Events by date

Tuesday, Feb. 11

“Bird Flu: Checking its spread in Tulare County” is the topic of the TC Voices Forum at 7:30 p.m. at 210 W. Center, Visalia. With panelists who are attending the World Ag Expo.

Friday, Feb. 14

Valentine Candy Dish Paint Night at 6 p.m. at Watson’s Organic Café, 617 W. Main, Visalia. Enjoy an organic treat and paint a heart-shaped candy dish. Reservations: 559 733-2022

The Cellar Door presents “Friday I’m in Love with Bloodflowers: A Tribute to The Cure” at 7 p.m. 101 W. Main, Visalia. snvfoundation.org

Rollertown’s Valentine’s Day Skate offers 2 for 1 admission from 6:30-9 p.m. 520 S. Linwood, Visalia. 559 733-8686

Saturday, Feb. 15

Celebration of country singer Randy Travis at 7:30 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. A near-fatal stroke makes it impossible for Travis to sing, but he is on stage as his music is performed. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

“The Twilight Saga: New Moon” (2009), second in the vampire romance series, is shown at 7 p.m. at the Hanford Fox Theatre, 326 N. Irwin. 559 584-7823 or foxhanford.com

Thursday, Feb. 20

Contemporary Christian singer Amy Grant performs at 7:30 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 6251369 or foxvisalia.org

The Tulare County Library hosts its monthly Final Draft Club at Howie &* Son’s Pizza, 2440 S. Mooney, Visalia. Copies of “Being Henry: The Fonz…and Beyond” by Henry Winkler are available at the library. Instagram: Final Draft Club

Friday, Feb. 21

City of Visalia’s Father-Daughter Dance is from 6-9 p.m. at the Visalia Convention Center, 303 E. Acequia. Photo booths open at 5 p.m. visitvisalia.com/events or 559 713-4365

Saturday, Feb. 22

Visalia’s 21 st Annual Chinese New Year Celebration Fair from 12-4 p.m. celebrates the Year of the Snake with Chinese dragon parade, lantern making, wishing tree booth, food and drawings. At the Center for Integrated Medicine, 816 W. Oak. 559 625-4246 or Facebook: Center for Integrated Medicine

The Sequoia Symphony plays Beethoven's third symphony in concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 732-8600 or sequoiasymphonyorchestra.com

A Taste of Cinema, multi-course plated meal inspired by the iconic dishes from Disney-Pixar’s “Ratatouille.” 7 p.m. at The Hyde (formerly The Lamp Liter), 3200 W. Mineral King, Visalia. Eventbrite: A Taste of Cinema

“Reagan” (2024), telling how Ronald Reagan overcame the odds to become president, is shown at 7 p.m. at the Hanford Fox Theatre, 326 N. Irwin. 559 584-7823 or foxhanford.com

