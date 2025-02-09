World Ag Expo® Kicks Off Tuesday in Tulare

The 58th World Ag Expo® returns Tuesday, February 11th, in Tulare, California.

The excitement kicks off on Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. with the Opening Ceremonies at the Heritage Complex Banquet Hall. The ceremony will highlight the achievements of the Top-10 New Products Winners and the recipients of the “We Believe in Growing” scholarship, sponsored by E.M. Tharp. Sunne Wright McPeak, President and CEO of the California Emerging Technology Fund (CETF), will be the guest speaker, while Karen Ross, Secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, will provide remarks. Several state and local elected officials, along with notable VIPs, will also be in attendance to mark the occasion.

Opening Ceremonies will be followed by the California Ag Tech Leadership Session at 10:00 a.m. in the Women’s Conference Pavilion. The event will bring together state leaders in government and education to discuss the latest advancements in agricultural technology and their impact on California’s farming future. Session details are available at https://bit.ly/AgTechLeadership.

World Ag Expo® seminars kick-off at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday and run throughout the three-day show at the Seminar Center on the southeast end of the grounds. Sessions on Dairy, Water, Technology, and more can be found in classroom style buildings at the corner of U & South Street. The full seminar schedule can be viewed at https://bit.ly/WAE25Seminars.

The new Women’s Conference Pavilion will provide a platform for engaging discussions led by industry leaders. Sessions will cover a range of topics designed to showcase the expertise and leadership of women in agriculture. Sessions are spread throughout the three-day show, with details available at https://bit.ly/womenspavilion.

Ride & Drives and live demonstrations will be available throughout the grounds. The WW Livestock Demonstration Pavilion on the east side of Farm Credit Dairy Center will feature reining, livestock handling, cattle pregnancy ultrasounds, and a live cattle auction. A list of livestock demonstrations can be found at https://bit.ly/WWLivestockDemos.

New products are launched at World Ag Expo® every year, and 2025 is no different. Look for the latest in technology and innovation, and the future of ag from the Top-10 New Product Winners, and many more.

World Ag Expo® and Toyota have partnered again to offer the 2025 World Ag Expo® Toyota Tundra Giveaway. The giveaway will benefit the Guilds of Valley Children’s Healthcare. Tickets are $5 and will be available for purchase at World Ag Expo® at Gate 12 and the Toyota exhibit space. The drawing will be held on Thursday, February 13, at 3:00 p.m. in the Toyota exhibit space at Gate 2.

World Ag Expo® attendees can get the latest news, information, and updates about the show by downloading the 2025 mobile app. The free app provides mobile access to the schedule of events, an exhibitor directory, map of the show grounds, food menus, and other visitor resources. The app is available for download by visiting your app store and searching for “World Ag Expo.” For a full schedule of events, more information about the show, or to purchase tickets for the 2025 World Ag Expo®, visit www.WorldAgExpo.org.

To sign up for email updates and discount codes, go to https://bit.ly/WAEEmailList.