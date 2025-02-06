Southwest Airlines announces more service at Fresno

Southwest Airlines today announced the airline will offer daily nonstop flights between Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) and San Diego International Airport (SAN) beginning October 2, 2025. Southwest Airlines’ new route will offer passengers additional convenient travel options and seamless connections through the airline’s extensive network.

San Diego will be the fourth destination served by Southwest Airlines through FAT. The airline currently operates daily nonstop flights from Fresno to Las Vegas and Denver as well as seasonal service to Dallas Love Field. Since landing in the Heart of California in April 2021, Southwest Airlines offers convenient connectivity to domestic and international destinations through its extended network. The airline’s popular and friendly policy that allows two checked bags for free (weight and size limitations apply) provides added value for travelers with checked baggage.

“Southwest Airlines is a valued airline partner and continues to grow its presence in the California’s Central Valley with service to popular destinations and beyond,” said Director of Aviation Henry Thompson. “The additional San Diego service operated by Southwest Airlines demonstrates the airline’s confidence in our market and is timely with the excitement and growth occurring at FAT including the anticipated completion of the new terminal expansion in fall 2025.”

This new service operated by Southwest Airlines adds a second airline option between Fresno and San Diego. San Diego offers a collection of beautiful beaches as well as a variety activities and venues to explore. Expanded air service between Fresno and San Diego brings more opportunities for southern California residents to experience Fresno and the region’s abundance of year-round outdoor adventures and family-friendly activities, including three nearby national parks.

Schedules and flights are now available for booking at Southwest.com.