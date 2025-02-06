Lindsay Art Association presents The Human Form

The Lindsay Art Association is pleased to present The Human Form, an exhibition that delves into the diverse ways artists perceive, interpret, and represent the human figure. The depiction of the human form is one of the most enduring subjects in the history of art, tracing back tens of thousands of years to prehistoric cave paintings, where early humans first recorded their existence through expressive imagery. Throughout the centuries, this tradition has evolved across cultures and artistic movements, reflecting shifting aesthetic sensibilities, philosophical inquiries, and cultural contexts.

This exhibition brings together a wide range of artistic perspectives, encompassing styles from realism to expressionism. Some works capture the physicality of the body with meticulous detail best seen in the line drawings of the world renowned artist, Robert Graham, emphasizing anatomical precision and the nuances of light and shadow, while others like Laura Hipke’s employ abstraction and distortion to convey deeper emotional or psychological states. These varied approaches underscore the complexity of human experience, challenging the viewer to consider not only how we see the body but also how we interpret and internalize it.

By presenting multiple interpretations of the human form, this exhibition invites reflection on the ways in which artists engage with identity, embodiment, and perception. Whether through the intimate study of the female torso of Alisson Van Pelt and the bronze sculpture of Lindsay’s very own Judyth Dreiger, the expressive reimagining of bodily forms by Shane Guffogg, The Human Form offers a compelling exploration of one of art’s most fundamental and timeless subjects.

The full list of artists are Mark Acetelli, Harry Carmean, Judyth Dreiger, Robert Graham, Shane Guffogg, Laura Hipke, Thomas Howell, Brent Hudspeth, Alison Van Pelt and Bill Tungate.

Opening reception 4:00 p.m. To 7:00 p.m. March 1, 2025. The Lindsay Museum and Gallery is located at 165 N. Gale Hill. For more information call 559-359-6393 or email to [email protected]