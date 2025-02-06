Lemoore College Basketball Star Trey Booker-Lowery rises to #1 in CA, #38 nationwide

Lemoore College’s standout sophomore Trey Booker-Lowery continues to make waves in the basketball world, earning the #1 spot in California and ranking #38 nationwide according to JUCORecruiting.com’s 2025 Junior College Basketball Top 100 Player Rankings.

The 6’7” Booker-Lowery has built on his impressive freshman campaign with even greater performances this season. Known for his long and athletic frame, he has solidified his reputation as a versatile and efficient player. His ability to slash through defenses, handle the ball with finesse, and dominate the mid-range game has made him a cornerstone of the Golden Eagles’ success. Around the rim, his ultra-efficient finishing frustrates defenders and excites fans.

Booker-Lowery is averaging 24 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game while shooting an impressive 58.8% from the field this season. His growth as a player and leader has been evident as he solidifies his place among the nation’s best junior college players.

“Trey’s impact on our program has been extraordinary,” said Athletic Director Walter Parham. “His dedication on the court and in the classroom exemplifies the kind of student-athlete we proudly support. Trey’s hard work is paying off, and his recognition at the state and national level is well deserved.”

Reflecting on his journey, Booker-Lowery shared, “I’m grateful for the support from my coaches, teammates, and the Lemoore College community. Being recognized like this is a huge honor, and it motivates me to keep improving and working toward my goals.”

President James Preston also praised Booker-Lowery’s ability to balance academics and athletics. “His commitment to his education matches Trey’s accomplishments on the court. Managing the demands of being a top athlete and a dedicated student is no easy feat, and Trey has done it with excellence. We’re incredibly proud of him.”

Booker-Lowery’s rankings highlight his impact on and off the court, spotlighting Lemoore College’s basketball program and inspiring future student-athletes to strive for greatness.

Fans can catch Booker-Lowery and the Golden Eagles in action as they aim to build on their momentum and make a strong push in the 2024-2025 season.

For more information about Trey Booker-Lowery and the Lemoore College Golden Eagles, visit www.lemoorecollegeathletics. com.